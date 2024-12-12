Experience Jakarta’s First All-Electric, 5-Star Taxi Service

Xanh SM, Indonesia’s first 100% electric ride-hailing service, has arrived in Jakarta, revolutionizing urban mobility with a sustainable transportation solution and setting a new standard for 5-star service.

Xanh SM fleet has arrived in Jakarta. Photo: Xanh SM

JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 December 2024 – Jakarta, a sprawling metropolis known for its relentless traffic and highly-polluted air, now bears witness to a quiet revolution. Amid the city’s ceaseless motion, a fleet of bright cyan taxis has begun to glide silently through its streets. Xanh SM has arrived—not just as a means of transportation, but as a promise of a cleaner, greener, and more refined urban future.This is more than a debut. For a city ranked among the most polluted in the world, it’s a glimpse of what sustainable living could feel like.For those navigating Jakarta’s bustling streets, the hum of exhaust and the acrid stench of emissions are all too familiar. Official data reveals that transportation accounts for 44% of the city’s air pollution—a public health crisis that hangs heavy in the air.Enter Xanh SM, a fleet of fully electric vehicles that emit zero pollution. Quiet, odorless, and refreshing, they stand in stark contrast to the usual cacophony of noise and fumes from gasoline-powered taxis. Imagine stepping into a taxi free from the odors and rumble of combustion engines. The air inside is pristine, the cabin tranquil, and the ride remarkably smooth. Whether you’re heading to work or unwinding after a long day, Xanh SM offers a new kind of comfort—a commute that’s both calming and efficient.But beyond comfort, Xanh SM represents a broader ambition: contributing to Indonesia’s sustainability goals. By choosing Xanh SM, riders don’t just reach their destinations—they actively support a cleaner Jakarta. It’s a small act with profound implications, helping reshape a city long known for its gray haze.Xanh SM’s appeal isn’t just environmental; it’s about redefining commutes with 5-star service.Gone are the days of rattling rides and less-than-stellar interiors. Every Xanh SM car is brand new, meticulously maintained, and designed for passenger comfort. The whisper-quiet hum of the electric motor creates a tranquil atmosphere, turning even the most chaotic commute into a peaceful journey.The drivers are no ordinary chauffeurs. With its stringent driver training program, Xanh SM implements a thorough recruitment and training process, ensuring professionalism and 5-star service at every level. Supported by a 360-degree monitoring system, they prioritize safety and courtesy. Whether it’s a late-night ride or a morning rush-hour dash, passengers can trust Xanh SM to keep them secure.One of Jakarta’s perennial challenges is ride availability during peak hours. Too often, commuters are left stranded, watching their plans unravel as they struggle to book a ride. Xanh SM promises to change that. Its operational efficiency, aided by an exemption from Jakarta’s odd-even traffic rule, ensures minimal waiting times—even during gridlock. Riders can trust that their Xanh SM taxi will arrive promptly, keeping their day on track.Even booking reflects Xanh SM’s customer-first approach. The Xanh SM app makes securing a ride effortless, allowing passengers to track their journey in real time. Additionally, customers can directly hail a vibrant cyan taxi on the road if its green light is on, or simply call the hotline at 14068 for quick assistance. Either way, Xanh SM adapts to your schedule, not the other way around.Xanh SM is not simply a transport service; it’s about offering a better way to move—one that’s eco-friendly, luxurious, reliable, and accessible.For commuters, this means a better experience from start to finish. No more squeezing into uncomfortable, noisy vehicles. No more uncertain waits or disappointing cancellations. Instead, you get a polished, customer-first approach: safe drivers, impeccable service, and the quiet luxury of electric travel. And with every ride, passengers contribute to a cleaner, quieter, and healthier Jakarta, replacing noise and pollution with peace and progress.So, whether you’re commuting to work, exploring Jakarta’s vibrant streets, taking a safe ride with your family, or taking a break from the city’s relentless pace, Xanh SM is ready to take you there. Step inside and experience the future of urban mobility—green, seamless, and undeniably luxurious.Hashtag: #XanhSM

