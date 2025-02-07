Unleash Your Children’s Potential: iCare Eyecare’s Solutions Enhance Learning and Sports Engagement
iCare Eyecare’s Mission: Keep your eyes, sharpen your edge, and promote your wellness
To improve children’s overall visual function, iCare Eyecare offers evidence-based myopia management services, customized orthokeratology (OK lenses) treatments, unique dynamic and sports vision analysis and training programs. These services aim to promote children’s long-term eye health, improve overall visual function, and bolster their learning and athletic performance.
At iCare Eyecare, our services are directed by Dr. Marco, Ph.D., a visiting lecturer at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University School of Optometry, and delivered by his professional team. With years of experience and a deep understanding of vision science, Dr. Marco and his team employ diverse advanced technologies, such as Optical Coherent Tomography (OCT), non-invasive optical ocular biometry, corneal topography, and automated eye movement analysis systems.Their expertise, combined with state-of-the-art technologies, enables unmatched comprehensive optometric and visual function assessments, creating personalized eye care plans and professionally tailored vision training recommendations for every child.
iCare Eyecare Professional Services Include:
1. Myopia Management for Children: Professional advice and evidence-based practice to control myopia progression.
2. Dynamic and Sports Vision Analysis and Training: Comprehensive assessments and specific training to enhance visual skills.
3. Personalized Eyeglasses and Contact Lens Customization: Tailored solutions to optimize visual outcome.
Founder of iCare Eyecare Dr. Marco
Dr. Marco, the founder of iCare Eyecare, is a highly experienced registered optometrist (Part I) with a strong background in clinical practice and basic science research. He graduated with first-class honors from the School of Optometry at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and holds a Ph.D. in Vision Science, making him a physiologist.
Dr. Marco previously served as a postdoctoral fellow at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City (specializing in dry eye disease and cataracts) and as a Research Assistant Professor at the University of Hong Kong. He also enjoys teaching and is a visiting lecturer in myopia science at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University School of Optometry and HKU SPACE.
To promote public awareness, Dr. Marco is an expert contributor to the popular parenting media Oh!爸媽, sharing valuable eye care tips. His dedication to sports and vision have led him to join the International Sports Vision Association (ISVA) and earn a professional diploma in sports nutrition from the Barcelona Innovation Hub (BIHUB). By integrating cutting-edge vision science and nutrition, Dr. Marco helps students and athletes improve their focus, overall vision abilities, academic performance, and athletic achievements.
About iCare Eyecare
Founded in 2017, iCare Eyecare’s vision is to provide Hong Kong residents with the highest-quality primary optometric eyecare. Their detail-oriented services go beyond meeting your visual needs but committed to keeping your eyes, sharpening your edge, and promoting your wellness!
Address：Suite 1317, 13/F, Ocean Centre, Harbour City, 5 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Tel︰＋852 3188 4643
Website: https://icarehk-eye.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iCareEyecareHK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/icare.eyecare.hk/