Wildberries Empowers Women in Tech in Kyrgyzstan

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 February 2025 – Wildberries, one of the largest e-commerce platforms in Eurasia, has become an official partner of Women in Tech Kyrgyzstan, part of a global community dedicated to empowering women in technology and reducing gender inequality.Wildberries experts shared their experience in training young women for digital professions at the launch of the Kyrgyzstan Chapter of Women in Tech, which took place at the American Institute of Central Asia in Bishkek on 2 February.As part of its Girls in IT initiative, Wildberries last year trained 30 young women from low-income families across seven regions of Kyrgyzstan in marketplace design. Participants learned to use the Figma interface design tool, develop product cards for the online marketplace and design one-page websites. The two-month online course was led by top design and content creation experts from Wildberries and the company’s WH School.“We strive to ensure that women in Kyrgyzstan have access to modern e-commerce technologies. The Girls in IT project is not just about education—it’s an opportunity to apply knowledge in practice,” said Ksenia Shkolnikova, head of Wildberries in Kyrgyzstan.The initiative was supported by the First Lady’s Foundation of Kyrgyzstan, the country’s Ministry of Education and Science, and Kyrgyz Post. Eight of the top-performing participants were offered internships with Kyrgyz sellers on the Wildberries marketplace.The pilot project in Kyrgyzstan sets the stage for expanding the Girls in IT initiative to other countries where Wildberries operates. The project is planned to launch in Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in 2025.Founded by the entrepreneur Tatyana Kim while she was on maternity leave, Wildberries actively supports the advancement of women in tech professions and educates aspiring entrepreneurs from all walks of life. The company offers an online educational program for marketplace sellers, PRO WB, which has held 650 webinars that engaged 80,000 sellers across eight countries over the past six months.Hashtag: #wildberries

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Wildberries

Established in 2004 in Russia, Wildberries is a leading e-commerce platform operating in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan, while also partnering with sellers in China. Wildberries provides a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure to support customers and sellers, along with a developed logistics network spanning more than 130 facilities and 55,000 pick-up points across its markets. As of 2024, Wildberries serves over 75 million customers and processes more than 20 million orders per day.

