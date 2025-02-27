Lao Brewery Company Strengthens Commitment to a Greener Future with Renewable Energy and Sustainability Initiatives

From L-R: Mr. Dung Le, Director of VN Green Energy Company, Mr. Henrik Juel-Andersen, Managing Director of Lao Brewery Company, Mr. Joao Abecasis, Executive Vice President, Asia at Carlsberg Group, Dr. Manothong Vongsay, Vice Minister of Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Mr. Jacob Aarup-Andersen, CEO of Carlsberg Group, Mr. Thanousack Hommachack, Lao Brewery Company Board of Director, Mr. Sayyadeth Vongsay, Mr. Sithixay Ketthavong, Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability of Lao Brewery Company

VIENTIANE, LAOS – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 February 2025 – Lao Brewery Company (LBC), the nation’s leading brewer, is taking a bold step forward in its sustainability journey, reinforcing its commitment to environmental responsibility through innovative green energy initiatives. In alignment with Carlsberg Group’s global “Together Towards ZERO and Beyond” programme, LBC is accelerating efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and support Laos’ sustainable development goals.LBC is making a major transition by partnering with VN Green Energy Company to open the first biomass facility in Laos. This factory will supply LBC’s Vientiane brewery with green steam energy from February 2025 replacing fossil fuels with steam energy produced from biomass waste, powering more than 80% of the plant. This move is expected to significantly cut carbon emissions at the Vientiane Brewery, reaching LBC’s net zero targets 5 years ahead of plan and contributing to Carlsberg’s global target of achieving net-zero emissions across all breweries by 2030. The company is also exploring additional renewable energy opportunities for its Pepsi plant in Vientiane and its brewery in Pakse.“Sustainability is at the heart of our business, and we are proud to take this major step towards reducing our carbon footprint in Laos,” said Henrik Juel Andersen, Managing Director of LBC. “By implementing biomass energy and continuing to explore further renewable energy solutions, we hope to lead by example—not only in Laos but across the region.”This announcement comes alongside Carlsberg Group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen’s 3-day visit to Laos, reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainability across its global operations. “Carlsberg’s ‘Together Towards ZERO and Beyond’ programme is about taking concrete action to reduce emissions and drive sustainability in all our markets. LBC’s transition to biomass energy and ongoing exploration of broader renewable energy sources is a great example of how our breweries can play a pivotal role in building a more sustainable future,” said Aarup-Andersen.Beyond renewable energy, LBC has been at the forefront of creating progress in sustainability through various initiatives, including the Sustainable Rice Farming Project, which not only promotes organic farming practices and supports local farmers through innovative technology but also trains farmers in regenerative agriculture methods that enable a 100% sustainable and environmentally friendly rice farming ecosystem.Additionally, LBC has made significant strides in reducing water usage, improving packaging sustainability, and minimising waste across its operations. The company’sZero Packaging Waste programme, which has been ongoing since 2018, has successfully maintained a 97% collection rate of empty 640ml Beerlao bottles, reusing each bottle up to 14 times, before sending them for recycling.LBC’s contribution to driving sustainable practices in Laos goes beyond the company. As the country’s largest taxpayer, contributing over LAK 5.1 trillion (USD 239 million) in taxes in 2024, LBC plays a vital role in supporting national development. Within the company, it also runs initiatives extending beyond environmental causes, including investing in corporate social responsibility programmes, education, healthcare and disaster relief efforts across the country.During his visit, Aarup-Andersen, along with Andersen, will meet with Lao government officials to discuss LBC’s role in supporting the country’s green transition and strengthening public-private partnerships for sustainable growth.“We are not just brewing beer; we are brewing a better future for Laos and beyond,” added Andersen. “Our ambition is to set the standard for sustainable brewing in the region, proving that economic growth and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.”Stay updated on LBC’s latest initiatives on Facebook @LaoBreweryCompanyLTDHashtag: #LaoBrewery

Lao Brewery

The Lao Brewery Co. Ltd. (LBC) – established in 1973, is the largest brewery company in Laos. The flagship product of the company is Beerlao, a strong national beer brand with 95% market share that has received international awards for its quality. The company has grown significantly over the past 20 years and now has more than 2,500 employees and three production lines – two in the capital Vientiane and one in Pakse. Find out more at https://beerlao.la/