Syngenta Pakistan Appoints Mohammad Ali Murtaza as Head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability

LAHORE: Syngenta Pakistan is the leading provider of crop-protection solutions, against weeds, insects and diseases in Pakistan, based on innovative technologies developed by Syngenta, globally. The company has recently announced the appointment of Syed Mohammad Ali Murtaza as the ‘Head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability’, effective 3rd March, 2025.

With Ali’s insightful leadership and more than 15 years of experience, Syngenta Pakistan will continue to drive broad-based sustainability initiatives while strengthening its corporate affairs and engagements. Over the years, Ali has made significant achievements across the petrochemical, digital financial services, and telecom sectors, while gaining expertise in stakeholder engagement, regulatory affairs, and business development. Prior to joining Syngenta Pakistan, he served as ‘Regional Head of Corporate & Regulatory Affairs’ at Jazz – a leading telecom enterprise.

Ali holds a Master’s degree in Development Economics & Politics from SOAS – University of London. Beyond his professional achievements, Ali is an avid tennis enthusiast, serving as Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation and Member of the Juniors Committee at the International Tennis Federation.

