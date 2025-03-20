AIA Singapore and HYROX Singapore Team Up to offer complimentary insurance at AIA HYROX Open Asian Championships 2025

Over 10,000 racers are expected to take part in the two-day event happening on 28 and 29 June



This exclusive offer is available to all Singapore residents aged 18 to 65 (age last birthday). Please refer to the campaign terms and conditions for full details: https://www.aia.com.sg/content/dam/sg-wise/en/docs/promotions/aia-protect360/tnc.pdf



[1]

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 March 2025 –AIA Singapore, a leading health insurance provider, today announced its partnership as the Official Title Partner for the highly anticipated AIA HYROX Open Asian Championships 2025 in Singapore. This collaboration underscores AIA Singapore and HYROX Singapore’s shared dedication towards fostering a culture of holistic wellness and active living for Singaporeans by providing access to healthier experiences. The two-day event is set to take place on 28 and 29 June at the Singapore National Stadium, where participants will push their limits in a thrilling test of strength, endurance, and determination.Continuing the success of HYROX Singapore’s debut in October 2023 which has attracted over 16,000 participants, the AIA HYROX Open Asian Championships 2025 promises an even more exhilarating experience. Beyond the usual singles, doubles, and relay races, this year’s rendition will see top athletes in Asia compete against each other in the Mixed Relay Open Asian Championship Invitationals. Furthermore, this year’s championships will see the introduction of corporate relays, allowing teams comprising of employees to band together and compete, fostering teamwork and employee well-being through friendly competition.“The upcoming Singapore race is set to be bigger and more exciting than ever before. We knew that securing the right title partner would be key to elevating the event, and with HYROX and AIA, we’ve found the perfect match. Both organisations share a common commitment to promoting health and wellness, making this partnership a natural fit as we work together to inspire individuals to lead healthier lives.” Shared Gary Wan, APAC, Managing Director of HYROX APAC.A first in the world for HYROX championships, AIA Singapore will be supporting both participants and spectators with complimentary personal accident coverageupon ticket purchase. This will last the entire month of the event from 1 June to 30 June. Furthering AIA’s commitment to empowering people to live healthier, longer, better lives, AIA Vitality members can also enjoy a $25 discount off their race tickets.“AIA Singapore is thrilled to spearhead the drive for active living as the official title sponsor of AIA HYROX Open Asia Championships 2025. This dynamic partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to holistic well-being and builds on the momentum of our AIA One Billion movement –mission to empower a billion people to live healthier, longer, better lives by 2030,” stated Ms. Wong Sze Keed, Chief Executive Officer, AIA Singapore.“HYROX offers an exceptional platform for us to connect with our customers, community, staff, and insurance representatives. We hope to inspire everyone to embrace a more active lifestyle, regardless of fitness level. Thanks to HYROX’s expanded categories, this exhilarating event is now truly accessible to all,” Ms. Wong added.“We are proud to champion active lifestyles and make HYROX accessible to everyone. This partnership allows us to tangibly demonstrate our dedication to the well-being of Singapore,” she concluded.Beyond AIA Singapore’s benefits, Grab, a Premium Partner for the AIA HYROX Open Asian Championships, is also offering participants discounts of up to 10% on HYROX tickets when they checkout with GrabPay or PayLater by Grab. To find out more visit: https://hyroxsingapore.com/event/hyrox-singapore Racers looking to join in on the HYROX action can visit HYROX Singapore’s event registration page here: https://hyroxsingapore.com/event/hyrox-singapore Hashtag: #AIASingapore

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About HYROX

HYROX started in Germany in 2017 with 650 competitors and has since expanded to more than 31 countries and regions with over 335,000 participants in 2024 alone. The 2025 season will feature more than 93 events across Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, Spain, Denmark, Italy, Germany, England, United States, Ireland, Sweden, and many others.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively “AIA” or the “Group”) comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets – wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR[1], Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR[2], and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.



The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$305 billion as of 31 December 2024.



AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also



provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 43 million individual policies and 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.



AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes “1299” for HKD counter and “81299” for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol “AAGIY”.



