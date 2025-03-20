Weleda Unveils Its First Comprehensive Modernization of the Brand Appearance in over 100 Years

Weleda refreshes its brand identity, reaffirming its Swiss roots to appeal to new audiences and strengthen its premium positioning.

First comprehensive revision of the Weleda logo and visual brand world in the history of Weleda

Expertise in medicinal plants, research, and Swiss heritage take centre stage

Tina Müller, CEO

Susanne Schgaguler, CMO

Esther Giessler, Head of Brand

Andrea Lederer, Chief Digital Officer

Heidrun Angerer, Executive Creative Director

Tobias Herber, Design

Markus Buchhammer, Senior Director Consulting

ARLESHEIM/SCHWÄBISCH GMÜND, GERMANY – Newsaktuell – 20 March 2025 – Weleda AG, the global leader in certified natural skincare and anthroposophic medicines, introduces a renewed brand identity. The logo, corporate design, and overall brand presence have been modernized – marking the first comprehensive modernization of the brand appearance in the company’s history since its founding in 1921. “Our brand identity is now more modern, clear, and elegant – while staying true to our roots and values,” says CEO Tina Müller.“Weleda is evolving. A strong brand stays relevant by adapting to the needs of today,” says Müller. The company underwent a comprehensive modernization process with the brand and design agency Peter Schmidt Group, as part of its evolution as a purpose-driven company. “Refreshing our brand identity strengthens our positioning – ‘Beauty and health in harmony with people and nature’ – while supporting our corporate strategy of ‘Growth with responsibility’. Weleda is strengthening its connection with younger audiences while reinforcing its position in the premium segment,” Müller explains.The new Weleda logo remains true to its anthroposophic-inspired typography while evolving into a finer, more elegant, and contemporary design. The tagline has also been refreshed: rather than referencing the founding year, it now highlights Weleda’s unique expertise. “With ‘Natural Science’ or ‘Swiss Natural Science’, we highlight our extensive knowledge in medicinal plants, cultivated over more than 100 years. Through scientific research, we unlock nature’s potential to create highly effective, naturally active formulations,” says CMO Susanne Schgaguler. “Every plant is thoughtfully selected, carefully cultivated, harvested, and processed. Our products support the body’s natural vitality – with nature as the foundation of our business in every respect”.Weleda also reinforces its Swiss heritage through the new tagline. “With ‘Swiss Natural Science’, we highlight what has always been deeply embedded in Weleda’s DNA – our Swiss roots and our commitment to formulating high-quality products using the finest natural ingredients in our Swiss laboratories,” says Schgaguler.In line with its high sustainability standards, Weleda will gradually roll out the new packaging over the coming months. “We are implementing the new logo step by step, ensuring that no packaging materials are wasted,” says Schgaguler. After the transition of the Weleda natural skincare lines, the pharmaceutical packaging will also be updated. The Weleda symbol has also been modernized while preserving its meaning. The brand symbol with The Rod of Asclepius, a symbol of harmony between beauty and health, has been given a more refined and aesthetic design.“Refreshing a brand with over a century of history is a great responsibility,” says Heidrun Angerer, Executive Creative Director at Peter Schmidt Group. Over a 12-month process, Weleda worked closely with the Hamburg-based agency to revitalise the brand.“We were working with a brand that has remained consistently true to its rigorous quality standards – an approach that is more relevant today than ever before. However, for younger consumers and discerning shoppers seeking high-quality products, this commitment was not always easy to decipher. Together with the Weleda team, we defined the level of renewal we saw as necessary and appropriate for the brand, ensuring alignment with its philosophy, messaging, and the intrinsic value of its products. Our goal was to create a visual language around the new logo that would be instantly recognisable to Weleda fans while also making it more accessible to new audiences,” explains Heidrun Angerer.“The result is a brand identity that resonates with the spirit of the times. From April, the new Weleda logo will be present across all customer touchpoints – on social media, in our online shop, on digital platforms, and in physical retail,” says Susanne Schgaguler. “Refreshing a century-old brand is a significant responsibility. But I believe this evolution reflects the vision of our founders. Ita Wegman and Rudolf Steiner dedicated their lives to continuous development,” says Tina Müller.Weleda Project Team:Peter Schmidt Group Project Team: