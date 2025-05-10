From Nuclear Strength to Unity: Pakistan’s Path to True Invincibility

By Arlene J. Schar & Dr. David Leffler

Military personnel in USA, Latin America, Asia, and Africa practice group Transcendental Meditation to increase their performance and resilience better helping them protect their nations

In a recent article published in MinuteMirror (April 29, 2025), Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is quoted as assuring the public of Pakistan’s robust and unwavering defense capabilities. She emphasized the commitment of Pakistan’s armed forces, stating, “Our armed forces are guarding our borders like an unbreakable wall, ensuring the safety of every citizen.” Over the years, numerous Pakistani leaders have reassured citizens of the nation’s invincibility. Recent events suggest otherwise.

Maryam also recognized her father Nawaz Sharif’s critical contribution to Pakistan’s defense, highlighting his role in making Pakistan a nuclear state. “It was my father who made Pakistan a nuclear state, ensuring our defense is strengthened against any external threats,” she remarked.

Despite these reassurances, the claim of invincibility raises critical questions. The term “invincible” implies being incapable of defeat, but history shows that even the most advanced warriors and nations have failed to achieve such a state. Adversaries inevitably develop strategies and technologies to counter new defense systems, and Pakistan faces this same reality.

Military strategists acknowledge that conventional means of defense, including advanced weapon systems, nuclear arms, and even cutting-edge technologies, are insufficient against the complex threats of the modern era. Weapons of mass destruction, biological and chemical weapons, long-range missile technologies, and terrorism present challenges that no traditional defense strategy can fully address. The limitations of these approaches are starkly evident in the case of terrorism, particularly suicide attacks. Efforts to destroy terrorists often perpetuate cycles of violence, creating more terrorists and resulting in further destruction. This approach risks fostering an endless theme of destruction in the name of protection.

To ensure lasting security and invincibility, prudence dictates addressing the root causes of conflict, violence, and terrorism: collective societal stress. This is where a scientifically validated, innovative solution—Invincible Defense Technology (IDT)—offers a promising alternative. Unlike conventional military systems, IDT is a brain-based technology that focuses on reducing societal tensions with the power of the mind, amplified by the Transcendental Meditation (TM)® and TM-Sidhi® programs. These non-religious meditation techniques are practiced all over the world by individuals from diverse cultures and faiths.

Extensive research published in scientific journals has demonstrated the effectiveness of IDT in reducing conflict, preventing terrorism, and fostering peace. When applied in a military setting, large groups practicing these techniques can significantly reduce societal stress, cultivating national coherence and harmony. IDT empowers the nation to achieve true invincibility—one founded not on weaponry, but on unity and peace. By defusing threats before they arise, it ensures victory before war.

The uniqueness of IDT lies in its brain-based, scientifically field-tested methodology. By lowering societal stress, IDT prevents the conditions that give rise to crime, terrorism, and war. Leaders, reflecting the collective will of their people, are less stressed and therefore can make better decisions in resolving differences amicably. In an environment of reduced stress, even long-standing adversaries may find better ways to overcome their conflicts peacefully.

This transformation occurs when a military establishes a specialized group—a Prevention Wing of the Military—trained in IDT. Through the collective practice of these techniques, societal stress is neutralized, preventing the emergence of conflicts and enemies. In such a state, no adversary can form, and the military, by extension, becomes invincible.

Dr. John Hagelin, Ph.D., a Harvard-trained quantum physicist and executive director of the Global Union of Scientists for Peace (GUSP), supports IDT as a scientifically validated solution for national security and global peace. GUSP, (https://www.gusp.org) a coalition of Nobel laureates and leading scientists, was founded to address the growing threat of nuclear proliferation and war through safe and innovative technologies.

Maryam Nawaz underscored the importance of national unity in achieving security. “We stand as one nation, shoulder to shoulder with our military, ensuring the safety and security of Pakistan,” she affirmed. IDT directly aligns with this vision of unity, fostering harmony and coherence across the population. By reducing collective social stress with IDT, Pakistan’s defense strategy will become one that truly embodies invincibility.

Arlene J. Schar is the Director of Communications at the Center for Advanced Military Science (CAMS) & Dr. David Leffler is the Executive Director at CAMS.