With IDT widely discussed in Pakistani defence outlets, a Prevention Wing of the Military requirement should be written into the Iran–US agreement.

By Dr. David Leffler

Pakistan’s effort to help broker peace between the United States and Iran and to reopen the Strait of Hormuz deserves recognition. At a moment of rising regional tension, Pakistan has stepped forward as a stabilising force. This diplomatic initiative offers a rare opportunity to shape an agreement that not only ends the current crisis but also prevents future escalation.

For such a treaty to endure, it must address the deeper forces that drive hostility. Invincible Defence Technology (IDT), a scientifically researched and non-religious approach for reducing societal stress, offers a practical method for strengthening stability. A permanent Prevention Wing of the Military, built around IDT, should be included as a mandatory clause in the agreement. Such a unit functions as a coherence‑creating group whose twice‑daily practice of the Transcendental Meditation and TM-Sidhi program reduces the societal stress that fuels violence, radicalisation, and miscalculation. Instead of relying on weapons or deterrence, it uses well‑researched human development techniques that calm collective tensions before they erupt into conflict. By lowering the background level of stress in a population, a Prevention Wing helps create an environment in which terrorism, unrest, and interstate hostility are far less likely to arise.

Pakistan’s Existing Engagement With IDT

Pakistan is well familiar with this concept. The country’s defence and academic communities have already examined IDT in detail. A peer-reviewed article titled “A New Role for the Military: Preventing Enemies from Arising – Reviving an Ancient Approach to Peace” was published in 2009 in Pakistan’s Journal of Management & Social Sciences, demonstrating that the idea has been part of Pakistan’s strategic discourse for more than a decade.

Several Pakistani defence platforms have also discussed IDT and its implications: Pakistan Defence, Pak Armed Forces, PAKSOLDIERS: Pakistan Military & Defence News, PAKISTAN Defence Blog, Defenders Pakistan, Defence Journal and [2nd article] Defence Journal. This broad engagement shows that IDT is already familiar to Pakistan’s security community and has been taken seriously within national defence conversations. Numerous Pakistani-related civilian publications (and many other international outlets) have published articles on the topic.

Why a Prevention Wing Matters

IDT is supported by decades of peer-reviewed research showing reductions in crime, terrorism, and conflict when large coherence-creating groups are active. Studies in the Journal of Mind and Behavior, Social Indicators Research, and Studies in Asian Social Science document these effects. Research in the International Journal of Neuroscience and Journal of Social Behavior and Personality explains the physiological mechanisms behind the results, including increased brain coherence and reduced stress hormones.

According to research published in the Journal of Conflict Resolution, lower societal stress correlates directly with measurable reductions in hostility and conflict intensity across the Middle East. This perspective is bolstered by findings in the Journal of Offender Rehabilitation, which highlight the capacity of large-scale meditation assemblies to curb violence by neutralizing social tension. Specifically, data from 1983–1985 revealed that these gatherings were linked to a 72% drop in terrorism and a 32% decline in international conflict. Integrating these “calming effect” strategies into the current Iran–US standoff could serve as a vital tool for preventing regional friction from escalating into a global crisis.

Relevance to the Current Negotiations

The conflict with Iran is driven not only by political and military factors but also by deep-rooted societal stress across the region. High-stress environments increase the likelihood of miscalculation and escalation. Conventional military tools cannot neutralise these underlying drivers.

A Prevention Wing of the Military can reduce regional tension and create conditions in which diplomatic agreements can take hold. As societal stress declines, the probability of renewed conflict diminishes.

A Practical Step Toward Lasting Peace

Pakistan’s negotiators have an opportunity to ensure that the peace agreement includes a mechanism that strengthens long-term stability. A mandatory clause requiring the permanent establishment of a Prevention Wing of the Military would provide a low-cost, scientifically grounded capability for reducing conflict.

Ending the crisis and stabilising the region will require more than military strength. It will require a strategy that addresses the underlying stress that fuels hostility. IDT offers such a strategy. Including it in the treaty would help ensure that peace, once achieved, can endure.

About the Author:

Dr. David Leffler served in the United States Air Force and earned his Ph.D. in Consciousness-Based Military Defense. He has published extensively on IDT and has presented on this topic at military and security conferences worldwide. He is the Executive Director of the Center for Advanced Military Science (CAMS).