All Aboard Again: Railways Minister Announces Revival of Two Long-Dormant Passenger Trains

LAHORE: Federal Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi has announced that Pakistan Railways will restore two passenger train services that have remained suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic, in a move welcomed by commuters who have long pushed for their return.

According to the announcement, the Babu Passenger Train, which runs between Lahore and Lala Musa, will resume operations on August 20, while the Sandal Express, connecting Multan to Sargodha via Jhang, will restart a day later on August 21.

Both services were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic and have remained off the tracks ever since, despite repeated public demand for their revival.

Minister Abbasi said the decision to bring them back was made “in the interest of the railways” and in response to strong public insistence, adding that more suspended train services would be restored later this year as part of the government’s broader plan to expand passenger facilities in line with the Prime Minister’s vision for the sector.