Punjab Reshuffles District Administration, Creates New Post of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Enforcement)

LAHORE: The Punjab government has restructured district-level administration by increasing the number of Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) in the province’s districts from four to five, with Lahore among the first to see the change take effect.

According to a notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), Kashif Jalil has been appointed as the new Additional Deputy Commissioner (Enforcement) for Lahore, while Rao Rafay Afzal has been named Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Lahore.

Per the notification, Kashif Jalil will additionally hold charge as Registrar of the Defamation Tribunal and Administrator General Bus Stand — a fairly heavy portfolio combining enforcement duties with judicial-administrative responsibilities.

Officials say the newly created post is designed to strengthen the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Enforcement)’s role within the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore’s (MCL) regulatory wing, with the broader aim of tightening enforcement and regulatory oversight at the district level — a signal that Punjab’s bureaucracy is bracing for a more hands-on approach to city governance in the months ahead.