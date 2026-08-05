Rabies Claims Another Life in Lahore: Warning Sirens Sound Over Dog-Bite Delays

LAHORE: A 51-year-old man died at Mayo Hospital this week after contracting rabies from a dog bite, in a case that has once again spotlighted the dangers of delayed treatment following animal bites in the city.

Hospital sources identified the deceased as Fareedullah, who was brought to Mayo Hospital after showing symptoms of rabies and was placed under treatment in the isolation unit of the East Medical Ward. Despite receiving medical care, doctors were unable to save him due to the advanced severity of the infection, and he succumbed during treatment.

Medical experts are once again urging the public to take dog bites seriously: anyone bitten should immediately and thoroughly wash the wound and rush to the nearest hospital without delay to receive the anti-rabies vaccine and necessary medical treatment. Once symptoms of rabies appear, they warn, the disease is almost always fatal — making prompt post-exposure treatment a matter of life and death.