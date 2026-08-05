Lahore High Court Rejects PTI’s Plea to Hold Rally at Minar-e-Pakistan

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking permission to hold a public gathering at the historic Minar-e-Pakistan grounds, dealing a fresh setback to the party’s plans for a show of political strength in the city.

The petition, filed by PTI leader Mian Usman Akram, was heard by Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf. During the proceedings, the government’s counsel informed the court that the request for a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan had already been turned down by the relevant authorities.

PTI’s legal counsel argued that, if the original venue could not be granted, an alternative location should be provided instead. In response, the state’s lawyer pointed out that PTI had not formally applied for any alternative site. The court has now directed the government’s counsel to consult the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore regarding the possibility of an alternate venue and to report back with clear instructions at the next hearing — leaving the door open, for now, on where and whether the rally will eventually take place.