Flood Alert: India Releases Water from Baglihar Dam Again, Head Marala on High Watch

LAHORE: Authorities have issued a flood alert for the Head Marala area on the Chenab River after India once again released water from the Baglihar Dam, just three days after an earlier discharge, raising fears of a fresh surge in water levels.



According to sources, two of the dam’s spillways were opened three days ago, but by Monday afternoon a third spillway had also been opened to release additional water — a move attributed to heavy monsoon rains in the upper Chenab catchment area that pushed reservoir levels higher.



Officials fear more water could also be released from the Salal Dam toward Head Marala, further increasing the river’s flow. Pakistan’s Flood Forecasting Division has already issued a low-to-medium flood alert for the Head Marala area for the next 24 hours. As of the latest reading, inflow at Head Marala stood at 93,000 cusecs against an outflow of 76,000 cusecs.