Lahore court sets 18 August for indictment of YouTuber Rajab Butt, four others

LAHORE: A sessions court in Lahore on Tuesday fixed 18 August as the date for framing charges against social media personality Rajab Butt and four other accused in a private complaint (istaghasa) filed against them.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafaryab heard the complaint, which was brought by Ayesha Jatt. At the close of proceedings, the court set the indictment date and summoned all five accused to appear in person at the next hearing.

During the hearing, counsel for the complainant argued that police had not investigated the accused properly while preparing the challan in the matter, and asked the court to examine the record and take the case forward strictly in accordance with law.

After reviewing the arguments and the case file, the judge fixed 18 August for the framing of charges and directed the attendance of Rajab Butt and his co-accused on that date.

The allegations have not been tested in court and none of the accused has been convicted. All five remain entitled to the presumption of innocence until the trial concludes.

Rajab Butt is among Pakistan’s most-followed digital creators, and the case has drawn heavy attention on social platforms since the complaint was filed.