OICCI members invest US$23bn in Pakistan, outpacing decade-long net FDI

KARACHI: Leading foreign investors continue to demonstrate strong confidence in Pakistan’s economic potential, with OICCI member companies alone investing over USD 23 billion in the country over the past decade, surpassing Pakistan’s cumulative net foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows of USD 21 billion during the same period. The findings, released in OICCI’s Members’ Contribution to the Economy 2025 report on Monday, reflect the sustained commitment of OICCI members to expanding their operations, reinvesting earnings and supporting Pakistan’s long-term economic development.

The report highlights the significant contribution of OICCI member companies to Pakistan’s economy in FY2025. Collectively, they generated PKR 13.1 trillion in gross revenue, maintained PKR 42 trillion in total assets, invested PKR 615 billion in capital expenditure, and contributed PKR 3.2 trillion in government levies, underscoring their role as some of Pakistan’s largest investors, taxpayers and drivers of economic activity.

The report also highlights the continued resilience of OICCI member companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). While the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in Profit Before Tax (PBT) moderated to 26 percent in PKR terms during 2021–2025, compared to 35pc in the previous reporting period, this was largely influenced by exchange rate movements and a higher base effect. In USD terms, PBT grew at a CAGR of 11pc, while turnover recorded a CAGR of 21pc in PKR terms and 6pc in USD terms. Covering 51 listed OICCI member companies, the analysis reflects the sustained profitability and operational resilience of foreign-invested businesses despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.

The report also illustrates the diverse sectoral composition of OICCI members’ economic contribution. Within the OICCI membership, the Oil, Gas and Energy sector accounted for 36pc of total government levies paid, the Banking, Insurance, Finance and Leasing sector represented 75.6pc of total assets and 25pc of total turnover, while the Telecommunications sector contributed 33pc of the total capital expenditure (CAPEX). Companies operating in Food & Consumer Products, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Automobile, Engineering, Shipping & Airlines, and other sectors also made substantial contributions, highlighting the broad-based economic footprint of OICCI member companies across Pakistan.

Commenting on the report, M. Abdul Aleem, Secretary General, OICCI, said: “The findings reaffirm the confidence that OICCI members continue to place in Pakistan’s long-term economic potential. Our members have consistently reinvested in the country, expanded their operations and continued contributing to national development despite challenging economic conditions. Their cumulative investment of over USD 23 billion during the past decade is a strong vote of confidence in Pakistan’s future. With greater policy consistency, regulatory predictability and an enabling business environment, foreign investors can make an even larger contribution to economic growth, exports, innovation and employment.”