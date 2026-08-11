Police Khidmat Markaz Systems Expanded to Streamline Citizen Services

LAHORE: In an effort to streamline public service delivery, reduce administrative friction, and eliminate unnecessary public footfall at local precincts, the Lahore Police Operations Wing announced a significant expansion of service counters and operational capacity across all Police Facilitation Centers (Police Khidmat Markaz – PKM) in the city.

The initiative, developed in partnership with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), automates core policing services through a centralized digital network. Under the revised operational framework, public facilitation centers located across major sectors—including Liberty, Iqbal Town, Greater Iqbal Park, and PKM Global branches—will operate under extended shift schedules to accommodate high citizen traffic.

Through these specialized centers, citizens can obtain character certificates, police verification reports, certified copies of FIRs, tenant registrations, driving license renewals, and employee background checks without visiting traditional police station facilities. The system automatically syncs citizen requests with national databases, allowing for rapid verification and digital issuance of documentation.

According to reports in local print media, including The Express Tribune and Dawn, DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Faisal Kamran personally inspected several Khidmat Markaz locations to assess service delivery efficiency and citizen feedback. During his visit, DIG Kamran highlighted that separating routine civil administrative services from precinct operations allows station staff to dedicate their primary focus, manpower, and tactical resources toward anti-crime patrols, rapid emergency responses, and criminal investigations.

“By shifting public documentation and verification processes to modern, automated facilitation centers, we remove middlemen, ensure zero corruption, and restore dignity to public interactions with law enforcement,” DIG Faisal Kamran remarked. He added that specialized Women & Child Protection Help Desks embedded within the Khidmat Markaz framework now offer direct legal and psychological counseling to vulnerable citizens in a safe, modern environment.