Education Forum marks 25 years with Silver Jubilee ceremony in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A Silver Jubilee ceremony was held at a local hotel to mark the 25th anniversary of the Education Forum of Private Institutes, Gujranwala, with prominent educationists, intellectuals and education leaders from across the country attending the event.

The ceremony was hosted by Education Forum founder Irfan Sarwar Bajwa and President Abdul Salam Raza. President of the All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association Kashif Adeeb Javedani was the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Javedani said sustainable growth of organisations and promotion of peace required time, commitment and sacrifice. He said all organisations would have to work together to address institutional challenges and resolve issues facing the education sector.

Mr Abdul Salam Raza expressed his resolve to work alongside all organisations committed to the education and character-building of children. He said greater coordination among educational organisations was essential for improving the quality of education and addressing common challenges.

The speakers included Dr Muhammad Mustafa Jajja, Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Waraich, Tariq Mahmood Mughal, Javed Noor Tamrah, Zulfiqar Ali Khokhar, Miyar Hamid, Dr Aziz-ur-Rehman Chaudhry, Atif Shehzad, Muhammad Shafiq Ansari, Danish Aqeel, Muhammad Rizwan Chaudhry, Muhammad Ghaznfar Mughal, Chaudhry Manzoor Elahi, Abu Musa, Muhammad Zubair, Irfan Ahmad, Dr Muhammad Akram Mangat, Muhammad Akhtar Ansari, Professor Liaquat Ali Chaudhry, Muhammad Shehzad Azim, Chaudhry Waqar Khan, Haji Muhammad Tariq Toor, Adil Ehsan Danish, Atif Jameel, Muhammad Amir Raza, Muhammad Azam Minhas, Chaudhry Imran Sansi, Muhammad Adil, Mian Saleem Shahid, Adnan Butt, Muhammad Naeem Awan, Sabir Hussain Butt, Mohsin Abbas and Engineer Mian Muhammad Zubair, among others.