Lahore’s Drainage Reckoning: What Monsoon 2026 Exposed on Canal Road, Johar Town, Inside The Walled City

WASA ran a 24-hour control room, more than 200 cameras and 21 relief camps this season. Water still stood at over 130 points across the city on the worst day, and four roads caved in. The gap is no longer about response speed. It is about what lies under the asphalt.

One storm, twenty gauges: WASA station readings, 23 July 2026

The headline figure everyone repeated — 263mm — was recorded at Allama Iqbal International Airport, not across Lahore. Half the city logged under a third of that.

Tajpura is flagged because the reading is contested. Dawn and Business Recorder both put WASA’s Tajpura figure at 157.4mm. The News published 255mm for the same station on the same day. PMD’s own 24-hour data recorded 146mm. We have used the two-source figure and flagged the discrepancy rather than pick the largest number.

For the third straight monsoon, the distance between what WASA Lahore says from its control room and what Lahoris film on their phones has been measured in feet of standing water. This season’s record — drawn from WASA’s own station logs, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, the Punjab Irrigation Department and district administration statements — shows an agency that has become genuinely good at pumping water away, attached to a network that was never built to hold it in the first place.

Thursday, 23 July was the heaviest day of the season. PDMA put Lahore’s total at 343mm over the preceding 48 hours. The airport and its surrounding belt — Cantt, the DHA phases, Defence Road — absorbed the extreme end of it: 263mm, the figure WASA Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed cited when explaining to Dawn why drainage in those neighbourhoods lagged. He also pointed out that drainage inside cantonment limits is the Cantonment Board’s responsibility, not WASA’s.

Across the rest of the city the readings fell away sharply. Kahna logged 143.4mm, Shadipura 136mm, Mughalpura 133mm, Upper Mall 116mm, Manawan 106mm and Johar Town 81mm. Gulberg, where WASA’s head office sits, recorded 53mm. During roughly six hours of concentrated downpour the citywide average worked out at about 80mm.

WASA’s response capacity is real and it is documented. Twenty-one monsoon emergency relief camps were operational. More than 200 live cameras, including feeds inside major underpasses, ran into a round-the-clock control room. Ahead of the season the district administration was told WASA had 617 dewatering sets and 134 disposal stations ready. Ghufran Ahmed claimed WASA had set a fresh benchmark by clearing major choking points in under an hour, and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz publicly commended the departments involved.

Set against that: rainwater was still standing at more than 130 locations that day, three to four feet deep on several stretches. The Tajpura underpass stayed shut to traffic through the day. Floodwater in DHA reached close to the roof of an underpass, and residents circulated video of a boat being used on a road there. Harbanspura’s underpass was closed. Water entered homes in Tajpura, Paragon City and the early Defence phases. Punjab-wide, PDMA counted 21 dead and 154 injured in rain-related incidents to that point in the season.

Draining a road in under an hour is a real achievement. It is also an admission that the road was under water in the first place.

The most serious structural signal came the same day, not later. As the water receded on 23 July, sinkholes of roughly ten square feet opened on four roads: Canal Road, Johar Town Main Boulevard, Bhekay Wala Mor and Khayaban-e-Firdousi. Traffic police cordoned the collapsed sections and diverted vehicles.

Khayaban-e-Firdousi matters most, because it is a repeat. Residents told reporters that sinkholes have opened there on multiple occasions, in some cases injuring motorcyclists who rode into them. Engineers quoted by Dawn attributed such collapses to underground seepage eroding soil beneath the surface, inadequate earth-filling and compaction, leaking sewer lines and the load of fast-moving traffic on weakened asphalt.

That is a different category of failure from ponding. Water on a road is a drainage problem you can solve with a pump. A road that caves in is telling you the subsurface has already gone.

Canal Road’s flooding is not purely a rainfall story. When the Lahore branch canal runs high during heavy spells, water backs up towards Mughalpura, Garden Town, Muslim Town Mor, Gulberg and Johar Town at once, because the channel functions as both an irrigation canal and, in practice, an overflow drain for the low-lying colonies beside it.

The stopgap is inter-departmental. In July 2023, then Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa told media the Irrigation Department had been asked to stop the flow of water in the canal as Garden Town went under. That mechanism depends on two departments coordinating in real time during a storm, which residents say does not reliably happen.

This season the traffic police built their own workaround. Chief Traffic Officer Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi ordered extra wardens posted at every underpass along Canal Road, on the standing assumption that water would accumulate there whenever it rained hard, and instructed circle officers to coordinate directly with WASA for pumping.

A note on what circulates. During the 2026 flooding, video presented online as Canal Road overflowing was checked by Geo Fact Check and found to date from 2023. The failures on Canal Road are documented and recurring; that particular clip was not from this season. Both things can be true, and both matter to how this story gets argued.

Johar Town flooded on 22 July, before the record spell even arrived. Bhalla Road in the Federal Colony area went under several feet of water after what was, by the standards of the week, a moderate downpour. Residents called it a plain failure of local drainage rather than an act of extreme weather. On 23 July the same neighbourhood recorded 81mm and lost part of its Main Boulevard to a sinkhole.

The explanation offered by planners is straightforward, though it should be read as analysis rather than official finding. An urban-planning assessment of the neighbourhood published in Minute Mirror in March 2026 argued that land which once sat open or semi-natural in Johar Town has steadily been converted into commercial plazas and residential density, cutting rainwater absorption, worsening the heat-island effect and raising flood risk. The same piece argued that Environmental Impact Assessments, legally required before major development approvals, need to be enforced rather than processed as a formality.

Abdul Karim, a former Deputy Managing Director of WASA Lahore, has made the parallel point about the pipes underneath: multi-storey plazas and a larger population have eaten into the effective capacity of sewer lines that were sized for a smaller city, while housing schemes that are legally required to get WASA approval for internal sewerage frequently skip it and discharge into WASA’s drains anyway.

The result is arithmetic. Storm-water infrastructure specified for a lower-density Johar Town now serves a much denser one, and the shortfall surfaces as standing water on the Main Boulevard in almost every heavy spell.

Inside the Walled City the picture is genuinely mixed, and the good news is real but narrow.

The Walled City of Lahore Authority, working with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture in partnership with the Punjab government and the World Bank, has replaced water and sewerage lines with HDPE and UPVC along the restored Shahi Guzargah. The full royal trail runs about 1.6km from Delhi Gate to Masti Gate; the pilot package covered a 383-metre stretch from Delhi Gate to Chowk Purani Kotwali, where telecom, electricity, gas, water and sewerage were all replaced alongside street paving. It is a proper upgrade. It is also confined to conservation corridors.

Beyond them, WASA has been replacing a British-era oval sewer along Circular Road between Akbari Mandi and Shah Alam Chowk, a stretch where Bhatti Chowk and the surrounding roads pond routinely. WASA’s own Ravi Town operations directorate has attributed the strain there to urban expansion, commercialisation and high-rise construction.

The wider network is the constraint. Lahore’s sewerage system runs to roughly 3,610km, and reporting by The Express Tribune in December 2024, citing WASA and its former deputy managing director, put much of it at around 40 years old and at the end of its service life. Laying new lines into individual streets without upgrading the trunk mains simply moves pressure downstream.

The most direct official acknowledgement this season did not come from WASA. An internal Punjab Irrigation Department assessment, shared with senior authorities and reported in August, examined the flooding across the Lahore and Gujranwala divisions and pointed at infrastructure decisions rather than weather alone.

The assessment identified blocked culverts, poorly planned infrastructure, overflowing drains and unauthorised cuts as aggravating factors, and concluded that flood flows exceeded the design capacity of several nullahs and drains, causing overtopping and breaches. Sheikhupura’s deputy commissioner reported that culverts beneath motorway and railway infrastructure had been closed off by local residents including farmers, and had to be reopened; at points, floodwater came close to the level of the Lahore–Sialkot Motorway because drainage routes were blocked. He proposed embankments to protect low-lying pockets such as Pathan Colony in Ferozwala tehsil.

The department’s own recommendation was cautious: convert parts of the existing network into seepage-cum-stormwater drains, but commission a comprehensive study before designing any long-term fix. That study has not been announced.

What has changed since this monsoon began is the funding picture, and it is substantial.

Phase one of the Chief Minister’s Punjab development programme carries roughly Rs200 billion for the housing, urban development and public health engineering department, aimed at sewerage and drainage across multiple districts. Under it, authorities proposed 92km of main drains and more than 108km of roadside channels, 27 new disposal stations and the restoration of 59 existing ones, with mega storage tanks in selected locations to hold back peak flows.

On 2 September, Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique told a review meeting that 96 drains and 94 underground water tanks had been completed across 51 Punjab cities, with one more drain and six more tanks due within September. The next phase targets disposal stations, already under way in 23 cities — which is the part that matters, since drains and tanks can only move water as fast as the pumping stations can discharge it.

For Lahore specifically: the Punjab government is preparing a 32km sewerage line between Dharampura and Gulshan-e-Ravi using trenchless tunnelling to avoid tearing up roads. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has approved financing under a $235 million package for the Lahore Water and Wastewater Management Project, whose stated design principles include separating wastewater from stormwater flows — the single most consequential change available to a city whose drains currently carry both. A separate Rs31 billion scheme would treat BRB canal water to reduce reliance on the 594 deep tube wells that supply Lahore’s groundwater.

None of that reaches Bhalla Road this season, or next.

WASA’s reactive capacity has visibly improved. Pumps, cameras, control rooms and relief camps are not cosmetic, and the agency’s field response in July was faster than in previous years. Even in a lighter spell on 3 August, with a citywide average of 24.8mm, and again on 8 August, when the airport took 104mm against a citywide average of 24.6mm, teams were out and disposal stations ran on generators through the power cuts.

What has not changed is the arithmetic underneath: a sewerage network approaching four decades old across much of the city, main drains carrying silt and sewage as well as stormwater, canal overflow with no dedicated relief route, and development approvals — Johar Town being the clearest case — that keep adding hard surface faster than storm-water capacity is added to match. On 31 July the Ravi overflowed on Lahore’s outskirts and rescue teams evacuated residents. The river is a separate problem from the drains, but it is the same fact: the margin has gone.

Until the trunk network and the approval regime change together, the pattern holds. Officials will report clearance times on camera. Residents will post the video of the water. Both will be accurate, and neither will be the whole story.