An Open Invitation to Dialogue on The Treatment of Ahmadis in Pakistan

Peace be upon you.

My name is Wajid Mahmud ibn Bashir, and I am a member of the Ahmadiyya community living in the United States. For decades, Ahmadis in Pakistan have faced physical, verbal and financial pressure because of their beliefs. I write to ask that this situation be discussed openly and respectfully.

Too often, those who justify hostility towards Ahmadis have not had to defend their views in open discussion. I therefore invite religious scholars, legal experts and public figures in Pakistan to join me in a public, moderated debate on whether the harassment of Ahmadis can be justified, legally or morally.

In particular, I would welcome a discussion with supporters of Ordinance XX on whether the mistreatment of any community on the basis of belief is supported by the Holy Quran, the Hadith or the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). I believe the Quran’s teaching that “there is no compulsion in religion” (2:256) and its command to deal justly with all people offer a common starting point for that conversation.

I make this invitation in the belief that differences of faith should be settled through reasoned argument, not through force, threats or humiliation. Moses, Jesus and Muhammad (peace be upon them all) called people to truth through persuasion and good example, and I hope any exchange between us can follow that spirit.

I ask media organisations, including The Lahore Times, to help create space for such a dialogue. A peaceful, respectful debate, conducted under the law and with the safety of all participants guaranteed, would serve Pakistan far better than silence or hostility.

I look forward to a response from anyone willing to take part.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and not necessarily those of The Lahore Times.