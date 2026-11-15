TCL Opens Its 25th Pakistan Flagship Store With New Karachi Outlet

Eighth Karachi outlet puts SQD-Mini LED TVs, inverter ACs and appliances under one roof as the brand chases bigger screens.

KARACHI: Chinese electronics maker TCL has opened its eighth flagship store in Karachi, on Khalid Bin Waleed Road, taking its count of flagship outlets in Pakistan to 25.

The store brings together the company’s televisions, home appliances, monitors and audio products, with staff on hand to demonstrate features and guide buyers.

Televisions anchor the showroom, led by TCL’s SQD-Mini LED range, including the C7L and the new C8L series, which offer high brightness, deep blacks and 144Hz refresh rates aimed at film viewers and gamers. Some of the brand’s largest displays are on show.

The emphasis reflects TCL’s global position. The company has become the world’s largest shipper of Mini LED televisions, and in Pakistan it has been betting on larger living-room screens to compete with OLED sets from Korean rivals.

Beyond TVs, the store showcases the VoxIN and FreshIN air-conditioner lines, refrigerators, front- and top-load washing machines, soundbars and monitors. TCL launched an AI-powered washing machine range in Pakistan in September.

Khalid Bin Waleed Road, in the city’s PECHS area, is one of Karachi’s busiest electronics and retail corridors. Experience-led flagship stores have become a key battleground for appliance brands in Pakistan, where consumers increasingly compare features in person before buying expensive items, often on instalment plans.

The company said the new outlet strengthens its national retail network and brings its latest technology closer to Karachi’s consumers.