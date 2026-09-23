TCL Launches AI-Powered Washing Machine Range in Pakistan

LAHORE: TCL has expanded its smart home portfolio in Pakistan with the launch of a new washing machine line-up, the company said in an announcement issued on Wednesday.

The range is led by the TCL AI Super Drum C5 Series Washer & Dryer Pair (C512WDG), joined by the C2110 Front Load Series and the P212TLG Top Load Model.

According to the company, the line-up combines AI-powered load sensing, high-speed spin performance and washing programmes aimed at different household needs. A defining element is a 540mm drum, which TCL says gives garments more room to move while optimising washing action through the cycle, with spin speeds of up to 1400 RPM.

The company says Direct Drive (DD) and BLDC inverter motor technologies reduce mechanical movement and support quieter, more energy-efficient operation. Selected models offer auto-dose liquid detergent dispensing, which adjusts detergent use to each load, while a high-temperature steam wash is offered for deeper cleaning and garment hygiene.

Connectivity is provided through Wi-Fi and the TCL Home app, allowing users to run and monitor cycles from a connected device.

TCL is offering 20 years of warranty coverage on Direct Drive motors and 10 years on BLDC motors, with two years on main PCB boards and one year on all other spare parts.

The launch continues the expansion of connected appliances in a market where smart-home features are moving from premium to mid-tier products. TCL has been active on other fronts this year, including a US lawsuit it filed against Samsung over Mini-LED labelling, while the wider consumer market in Lahore has seen a busy product calendar and growing interest in connected technology, reflected in initiatives such as Punjab’s AI hub.

Disclosure: This report is based on a company announcement. Product claims, including performance and efficiency figures, are the manufacturer’s own and have not been independently verified by The Lahore Times.