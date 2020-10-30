John Keells Logistics optimizes operations visibility with Infor
Sri Lankan logistics giant automates its logistics value chain with Infor WMS & Infor Birst, improving productivity
logistics giant John Keells Logistics will leverage Infor Warehouse Management
Systems (WMS) and Infor Birst to digitize and optimize its logistics value
chain, enhancing the visibility of its logistics operations, optimizing costs
and increasing productivity.
The collaboration will see John Keells Logistics utilize Infor WMS and
Infor Birst intelligence and analytics solutions to automate most of its
business functions. This will enable the company to enhance business efficiencies
and productivity and thus improve its bottom line. Learn more about Infor WMS: https://www.infor.com/en-sg/products/supply-chain-management/warehouse-management
John Keells Logistics (Pvt) Ltd is a fully-owned subsidiary of John
Keells Holdings PLC, Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerate and a provider of supply chain solutions. The
company services a wide array of industry segments, including modern trade
retail, FMCG, paints, lubricants, confectionaries, automobile, ports and
shipping. With state-of-the-art logistics centers located near city centers and
ports, as well as a multi-configured transport fleet, John Keells Logistics
provides expertise across the entire logistics value chain, from warehousing,
transport services and supply chain consultancy to value added services.
JKLL’s Chief Executive Officer Randula Chandrarathne said, commenting on
the collaboration. “What sets Infor’s solution apart from other competing
offerings is the company’s deep logistics expertise and industry-specific
capabilities. These equip us to synergize 3PL-specific business functions with
fully-fledged business intelligence platforms, all of which integrate seamlessly
with our existing processes. With this solution, we can now automate previously
labor-intensive and time-consuming processes, thereby improving productivity
and optimizing costs. At the same time, this further strengthens visibility and
control over our operations and service delivery as well.”
Mitigating Risks with Operational Visibility
Infor WMS solution is purpose-built for industry, and combines advanced
warehousing with highly configurable rules, built-in labour and inventory
management, automated 3PL billing and warehouse planning within a single,
synchronized solution. This equips logistics players with enhanced operational
visibility across their entire value chain, empowering them to better
anticipate change and disruption, and mitigate risks where necessary.
Fabio Tiviti, Vice President of Infor ASEAN said, “Across today’s
logistics landscape, having data-driven intelligence over one’s operations is
increasingly crucial — especially in a market where supply chain disruptions,
contingency planning and risk management now rank among the top
challenges faced by 3PL services worldwide. We are
proud to support John Keells Logistics’ transformation efforts — Infor’s
purpose-built, industry-specific solutions fine-tuned in the cloud will boost
their ability to anticipate changes and make adjustments to market shifts, and
help them stay ahead of the competition, beyond the pandemic.”
About John Keells Logistics
John Keells Logistics (Pvt) Ltd is a subsidiary of John Keells Holdings
PLC (JKH), Sri Lanka’s largest listed company in the Colombo Stock Exchange
operating over 70 companies in 7 diverse industry sectors. In 2020, John Keells
Group celebrates 150 years of being in business and contributing to the Sri
Lankan economy and development of the country. JKH provides employment to over
14,000 persons and has been ranked as Sri Lanka’s ‘Most Respected Entity’ for
the last 15 Years by LMD Magazine. Whilst being a full member of the World
Economic Forum and a Member of the UN Global Compact, JKH drives its CSR vision
of “Empowering the Nation for Tomorrow” through John Keells Foundation and
through the social entrepreneurship initiative, ‘Plasticcycle’, which is a catalyst
in scientifically reducing plastic pollution in Sri Lanka.
About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by
industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000
customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver
more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We
empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use
data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging
business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers
with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to
innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.