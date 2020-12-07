RICS Honours and Celebrates Achievements of Hong Kong’s Built Environment Sector at RICS Awards 2020 Hong Kong Presentation Ceremony

Mr Keith Kerr receives Lifetime Achiever Award in recognition of his in-depth knowledge and decades of contribution to Hong Kong’s real estate developments

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 December 2020 – The RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) Awards 2020 Hong Kong was announced and presented this afternoon, 7 December 2020, at the Grand Hyatt, Wan Chai. The awards showcases and celebrates the outstanding achievements and developments of industry professionals who create the places and spaces where communities live and work in.

The Awards this year sees the keenest competition since its inauguration 9 years ago. The total number of nominations received represents almost a 50 per cent increment compared to last year, signaling a major leap of the achievements by professionals in Hong Kong. Through meticulous assessment by the jury panel consistent of 10 senior industry leaders, 12 teams were awarded the highest accolades bestowed by the world’s largest professional body in the built environment sector.

RICS has also presented the most prestigious Lifetime Achiever Award to Mr Keith Kerr, President of the Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong in recognition of his vast knowledge in the real estate industry and his decades worth of contribution to some of Hong Kong’s iconic and top-notched property projects which have created new urban and commercial landscapes.

Mr Dave Hallam MRICS, RICS Hong Kong Advisory Board Chair, mentions that while technology and digitisation is impacting the world we live in and changing the face of our profession, it is yet equally important to ensure we remain versatile and meet the challenges head on. “Chartered surveyors play a key role in the resilience and sustainability of our built environments. We have to think big, continually reinvent ourselves and remain ahead of the curve, in order to ensure a better quality of life and safer world for future generations to come.”

Mr Chris Nicholl FRICS, RICS Managing Director of Asia Pacific, comments that the Awards are a part of RICS’ ongoing commitment to raise the profile of professionalism in the built environment and “Each nomination is an acknowledgement that professionalism in the sector matters to Chartered Surveyors, their clients and the public.”

The RICS Awards is an esteemed and reputable recognition within Hong Kong’s land development industry. The long-awaited celebration this year is a rejoice of the resilience of the built environment professionals who deliver confidence to the market despite unprecedented challenges in uncertain times.

Results of RICS Awards 2020 Hong Kong:

1. Office Team of the Year

Winner: JLL Hong Kong

Excellence: Cushman & Wakefield

Excellence: CBRE Limited

2. Residential Team of the Year

Winner: Urban Renewal Authority

Excellence: Savills (Hong Kong) Ltd

Excellence: Wheelock Properties Limited and MTR Corporation Limited

3. Retail Team of the Year

Winner: Cushman & Wakefield

Excellence: JLL Hong Kong

4. Facilities Management Team of the Year

Winner: Swire Properties Limited

Excellence: JLL Hong Kong

5. Property Management Team of the Year

Winner: Kai Shing Management Services Limited — International Commerce Centre

Excellence: Harriman Property Management Limited

Excellence: Kai Shing Management Services Limited — Yoho Midtown

6. Professional Consultancy Services Team of the Year

Winner: Knight Frank and AECOM

7. Construction Project Management Team of the Year

Winner: New World Development Company Limited — Victoria Dockside

Excellence: West Kowloon Cultural District Authority, Rider Levett Bucknall Ltd, BTA & RLP Company Ltd, Buro Happold International (Hong Kong) Limited, Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited — Xiqu Centre Project Team

Excellence: Wheelock Properties Ltd and Hip Hing Construction Group — 8 Bay East/NEO

8. Refurbishment / Revitalisation Team of the Year

Winner: New World Development Company Limited, Ronald Lu & Partners

Excellence: Architectural Services Department, The Government of the Hong Kong SAR

Excellence: Knight Frank and Aedas

9. Research Team of the Year:

Winner: Colliers International (Hong Kong) Ltd

Excellence: Arcadis Consultancy Hong Kong Limited

10. Sustainability Achievement of the Year

Winner: Hongkong Land (Property Management) Limited

Excellence: New World Development Company Limited

Excellence: Wheelock Properties Limited

11. Best Deal of the Year

Winner: Link REIT and Cushman & Wakefield

Excellence: Mapletree and Cushman & Wakefield

Excellence: Savills (Hong Kong) Ltd

12. Corporate Social Responsibility Project of the Year

Winner: K11 Concepts Limited

Excellence: Urban Renewal Authority

Excellence: Wheelock Properties Limited

13. Young Surveyor of the Year

Winner: Ryan Ip MRICS (Our Hong Kong Foundation)

Merit: Sharon Hung MRICS (Knight Frank)

Merit: Fenton Wong MRICS (Ericsson Limited)

Merit: Troy Wu MRICS (CBRE Limited)

14. Lifetime Achiever: Mr Keith Kerr

Please download the event photos HERE. For details of the RICS Awards, Hong Kong 2020 are available at rics.org/hkawards.

