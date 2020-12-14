SonicWall Boundless 2020 Virtual Event Unites Global Partners, Sets Records for Registration, Attendance
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 December
2020 – Organizations have made significant changes to operations as a result of
COVID-19 mandates and measures. One such shift included SonicWall Boundless
2020, a global virtual event held in November that empowered the company’s
global community of partners and resellers as they look toward new challenges
and opportunities in 2021. The biggest virtual event in SonicWall history, Boundless 2020 posted
a company record of more than 6,100 global registrants and a 135% increase in
attendance over SonicWall’s previous high-mark partner event.
“We
witnessed record numbers of partners attend this global event, a sign that our
loyal partner community is seeing the company’s momentum and are eager to
leverage our latest cybersecurity technology to protect their customers
operating in the new business normal,” said SonicWall SVP, Chief Revenue
Officer Bob Vankirk. “Education and access to the latest SonicWall product and
solution information are crucial elements to the success of our partners, and
at this year’s event they were some of our top priorities.”
Boundless
2020 is the largest ever SonicWall global partner event, where attendees get to
select the most applicable, interesting, or informative session to suit their
needs, to help meet future goals. Diamond sponsors ADT Cybersecurity, Ingram Micro and Infinigate, as well as Gold
sponsors ADN, The Channel Company, Exertis, Perimeter 81 and Tech Data, helped
successfully unite SonicWall’s global partner community.
“Virtual
events provide a unique opportunity to directly reach massive amounts of team
members that are crucial in today’s battle to secure dispersed workforces that
currently present cybercriminals with countless opportunities to launch
cyberattacks,” said Infinigate Vice President Patric Berger. “Open dialogue,
the exchange of new ideas and sharing of information is imperative in the
cybersecurity industry, as threats constantly change and technology continues
to develop. Boundless 2020 provides that platform and connection at a time when
it is needed most.”
The
first day of Boundless 2020 included keynotes from company leadership,
including SonicWall President and CEO Bill Conner and Chief Operating Officer
Atul Dhablania. The day’s agenda also featured celebrity keynote speaker Col.
Chris Hadfield, the first Canadian commander of the International Space
Station; security analyst, author, researcher and friendly hacker Keren
Elazari; an engaging partner-focused panel; plus a range of product and sales
breakouts.
Boundless
2020 also included important sales and customer-focused topics, highlighted by
a keynote session by SonicWall Chief Revenue Officer Bob VanKirk. Additional
guests included cybersecurity icon Bruce Schneier; award-winning author and
security expert John Sileo; and a compelling CXO roundtable that explored the
changing security perimeter.
“As
a Gold sponsor of Boundless 2020, it was a privilege for us to help host an
event that was both engaging and accessible for all the attendees. We are very
proud of our partnership with SonicWall and enjoyed sharing our SASE vision
with the event participants,” said Perimeter 81 CEO and Co-founder Amit
Bareket.
Boundless
2020 attendees received more than 20 hours of exclusive content and got to hear
from over 30 speakers and presenters. On the third and final day of the event,
regional breakouts also allowed hundreds of attendees to hear from experts in
their local languages of English, German, French, Italian, Portuguese, and
Spanish.
“Boundless
2020 has been very well received by our partners and participants. Although we
were not able to unite in person due to the pandemic, the event has certainly
brought about a new frontier in the industry.” said Debasish Mukherjee, Vice
President, APAC Sales. “Cyber threats remain a global problem and SonicWall is
committed to strengthening our research and innovation capabilities. We are
also looking to continuously build a community of partners through our SecureFirst
Partner Program that combines the best in global and regional perspectives on
the topic of cybersecurity.” he continued.
Created
in 2016, the award-winning SonicWall SecureFirst Partner Program now includes
over 20,500 partners worldwide. In addition to receiving real-time cyber threat
intelligence, program participants also receive education regarding today’s
threats and the SonicWall solutions that address them through SonicWall
University. Since its inception, the program has administered 696,953
successful exams and more than 348,477 hours of training, with over 528,000
exams completed by partners.
To learn more about
becoming a SonicWall SecureFirst partner, please visit sonicwall.com/partners.