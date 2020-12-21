GMO Research collaborates with EK2A & InsightXplorer to launch new service brand “Engagement Lab”

– Engagement as a Service (EaaS) for Game / Cosmetics / Outdoor / Travel industry –

in partnership with research consultancy Easy Key 2 Asia (EK2A) and InsightXplorer Limited, has rolled out a new initiative to engage consumers in

Asia. With a scientific approach, Engagement Lab provides engagement as a

service (EaaS) that aims to decode the consumer journey and generate actionable

insights, empowering brands to drive success in markets across Asia.

With

growing demand and pressure for consumer data privacy, there is increased

legislation in this aspect, making it harder for businesses to access consumer

data. Frustrated with spam and excessive advertising, consumers are fighting to

regain control over their digital life and retain privacy. All these have

resulted in the fragmentation of consumer data, making it harder to access and decode

the digital life of consumers.

Engagement

Lab seeks to address these challenges through a permission-based consumer panel

where consumers willingly opt in and get compensated for their engagement. This

scientific approach towards engagement involves leveraging data to decode the

consumer journey and derive actionable insights that can help drive success in

each stage of product or service development. This is a highly scalable

solution that is complementary to any existing marketing efforts and can be

replicated across multiple markets in Asia.

Engagement

Lab offers 4 strategic tools to help brands engage with their target audience:

1. Engagement

Insights — insights, data and reports on decoding the consumer journey

2. Engagement

Advisory — consulting services on strategy and crisis response

3. Engagement

Testing — real time testing of concepts, messages and market movements

4. Engagement

Outreach — consumer co-created ideas and content for wider sharing

With

the help of GMO’s Asia Cloud Panel, which consists of over 36 million

online consumer panellists across 15 APAC markets,

Engagement Lab is able to leverage this scientific approach to help clients

drive success, position for COVID-19 recovery and scale across Asia in a very short

space of time.

Takashi

Ito, CGO (Chief Global Officer) of GMO Research, Inc., comments: “APAC is

certainly a diversified market that is impossible to comprehend at a glance,

and it has become even more so with the impact of COVID-19. We hope that

Engagement Lab can capture people ‘in the moment’ and help clients engage their

targeted audience in APAC through our lenses of insight.”

“We

are excited to launch Engagement Lab where we proactively study key industry

issues, understand consumer changes and the perspectives of micro-influencers

for various markets. We hope that the service will provide decision makers with

timely insights and ideas on how they can better engage customers in this

ever-changing environment,” says Tatt Chen, CEO of EK2A.

About GMO Research

GMO Research offers an online research solution platform that allows

access to a multi-panel and multi-country online network, Asia Cloud Panel.

While constantly expanding its reach in Asia and globally, Asia Cloud Panel

currently consists of over 36 million online consumer panellists, ranging from

consumers to CEOs, across 15 APAC markets. GMO Research is part of and backed

by GMO Internet Group, one of the largest internet conglomerates in Japan,

specialising in a number of internet-related technologies. GMO Internet Group

is an Internet service industry leader, developing and operating Japan’s most

widely used domain, hosting & cloud, ecommerce, security, and payment

solutions. The

Group also includes the online FX trading platform, as well as online

advertising, Internet media, and cryptocurrency related services.

To find out more about GMO Research, visit: https://gmo-research.com