GMO Research collaborates with EK2A & InsightXplorer to launch new service brand “Engagement Lab”
– Engagement as a Service (EaaS) for Game / Cosmetics / Outdoor / Travel industry –
OutReach – 21 December 2020 – Leading online research solution platform GMO Research,
in partnership with research consultancy Easy Key 2 Asia (EK2A) and InsightXplorer Limited, has rolled out a new initiative to engage consumers in
Asia. With a scientific approach, Engagement Lab provides engagement as a
service (EaaS) that aims to decode the consumer journey and generate actionable
insights, empowering brands to drive success in markets across Asia.
With
growing demand and pressure for consumer data privacy, there is increased
legislation in this aspect, making it harder for businesses to access consumer
data. Frustrated with spam and excessive advertising, consumers are fighting to
regain control over their digital life and retain privacy. All these have
resulted in the fragmentation of consumer data, making it harder to access and decode
the digital life of consumers.
Engagement
Lab seeks to address these challenges through a permission-based consumer panel
where consumers willingly opt in and get compensated for their engagement. This
scientific approach towards engagement involves leveraging data to decode the
consumer journey and derive actionable insights that can help drive success in
each stage of product or service development. This is a highly scalable
solution that is complementary to any existing marketing efforts and can be
replicated across multiple markets in Asia.
Engagement
Lab offers 4 strategic tools to help brands engage with their target audience:
1. Engagement
Insights — insights, data and reports on decoding the consumer journey
2. Engagement
Advisory — consulting services on strategy and crisis response
3. Engagement
Testing — real time testing of concepts, messages and market movements
4. Engagement
Outreach — consumer co-created ideas and content for wider sharing
With
the help of GMO’s Asia Cloud Panel, which consists of over 36 million
online consumer panellists across 15 APAC markets,
Engagement Lab is able to leverage this scientific approach to help clients
drive success, position for COVID-19 recovery and scale across Asia in a very short
space of time.
URL:
https://engagement.z.com/
Takashi
Ito, CGO (Chief Global Officer) of GMO Research, Inc., comments: “APAC is
certainly a diversified market that is impossible to comprehend at a glance,
and it has become even more so with the impact of COVID-19. We hope that
Engagement Lab can capture people ‘in the moment’ and help clients engage their
targeted audience in APAC through our lenses of insight.”
“We
are excited to launch Engagement Lab where we proactively study key industry
issues, understand consumer changes and the perspectives of micro-influencers
for various markets. We hope that the service will provide decision makers with
timely insights and ideas on how they can better engage customers in this
ever-changing environment,” says Tatt Chen, CEO of EK2A.
About GMO Research
GMO Research offers an online research solution platform that allows
access to a multi-panel and multi-country online network, Asia Cloud Panel.
While constantly expanding its reach in Asia and globally, Asia Cloud Panel
currently consists of over 36 million online consumer panellists, ranging from
consumers to CEOs, across 15 APAC markets. GMO Research is part of and backed
by GMO Internet Group, one of the largest internet conglomerates in Japan,
specialising in a number of internet-related technologies. GMO Internet Group
is an Internet service industry leader, developing and operating Japan’s most
widely used domain, hosting & cloud, ecommerce, security, and payment
solutions. The
Group also includes the online FX trading platform, as well as online
advertising, Internet media, and cryptocurrency related services.
To find out more about GMO Research, visit: https://gmo-research.com