Save the Children Hong Kong Launches Inaugural Children’s Champion Award

Recognise Citizens and Organisations for Contributions to Transforming Lives of Children
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 April 2024 – Save the Children Hong Kong announces the launch of the inaugural Children’s Champion Award. As an organisation dedicated to transforming the lives of children and with over 100 years of experience worldwide, Save the Children is celebrating its 15th anniversary in Hong Kong and introducing their Children’s Champion Award, to pay tribute to individuals and organisations, and inspire people from all walks of life to bring a brighter future to children.