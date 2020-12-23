ESR successfully lists ESR Kendall Square REIT on Korea Exchange

Korea’s first logistics REIT raised approximately

US$650 million through pre-IPO investments and global offering

Overwhelming response from both international and

domestic investors demonstrates strong market appetite for public REITs with

prime quality logistics assets and stable returns

Further cements ESR Kendall Square as the dominant

logistics real estate platform in Korea with over US$7.2 billion of AUM

ESR further scales its integrated platform of public

and private vehicles to accelerate long-term growth

SEOUL/HONG KONG – Media OutReach – 23 December 2020 – ESR Cayman Limited (“ESR” or the “Company”, together with its

subsidiaries as the “Group”; SEHK Stock Code: 1821), the largest APAC focused

logistics real estate platform, today announced the successful listing of ESR

Kendall Square REIT Co., Ltd. (“ESR Kendall Square REIT”; KRX Stock Code: 365550) on the KRX KOSPI Market of the Korea Exchange, marking the first

publicly listed institutional quality logistics asset focused real estate

investment trust (“REIT”) in Korea. With the completion

of the global offering, ESR Kendall Square REIT has a portfolio with total

asset value of approximately US$1.3 billion and a market capitalisation of

approximately US$650 million.

ESR Kendall Square REIT is sponsored by ESR Kendall Square, a subsidiary

of ESR, with prime logistics facilities in Korea as its underlying assets. The

initial portfolio consists of 11 modern, institutional-grade logistics

facilities mainly located in the Greater Seoul Metropolitan Area, with a total

GFA of 684,095 sqm. Ten of these were recently acquired, through a combination

of direct asset purchases and through the purchase of approximately 99% equity

interest in four real estate funds that own certain of the properties, from

funds managed by ESR Kendall Square. The acquisition of the 11th

property, the Anseong Logistics Park, is expected to be completed by June 2021.

Thomas Nam, CEO of ESR Kendall Square, said, “This is a very exciting

time and meaningful milestone for ESR Kendall Square. The successful listing of

ESR Kendall Square REIT is a testament to the strong portfolios of quality assets,

investors and tenants that our team has built through the years. With the

robust growth of e-commerce driven by a confluence of factors including the

pandemic, public investors have shown a growing appetite for quality core

assets that can generate stable, long-term returns. Backed by our team’s

unrivalled capability and track record in developing and managing institutional-grade

properties, we are well positioned to capitalise on the continued growth of

e-commerce in order to deliver solid returns and value to our investors and stakeholders.”

Leveraging its relationship with the Group, ESR Kendall Square REIT is

expected to have opportunities to acquire additional properties managed by ESR Kendall

Square and its affiliates. It plans to continuously increase the value of its

investments by acquiring assets in key areas, taking into account the locations,

tenants and expected returns.

Jeffrey Shen and Stuart Gibson, Co-founders and Co-CEOs of ESR, said, “We

are very proud of what ESR has achieved in the Korean market. As one of the

world’s biggest e-commerce markets, Korea has continuously delivered ESR a strong

performance and set great standards for the industry under the leadership of

Thomas Nam and Jihun Kang. Thanks to the long-term support of our capital

partners and customers, as well as dedication of our team, ESR has built a

proven track record of robust growth across our public and private vehicles. We

look forward to carrying this momentum into 2021 as we continue to strengthen

our market presence and leadership position in Korea and the APAC region.”

ESR has built a strong portfolio of best-in-class logistics properties

across Korea, and now leads the market on multiple fronts with its exceptional

capability and track record in development as well as funds and asset management.

It is the leading owner of logistics stock[1] in the country with the largest development pipeline in the Seoul

Metropolitan Area. As of 30 September 2020, the total AUM and GFA of ESR’s Korea

business had reached approximately US$7.2 billion and approximately 3.3 million

sqm, respectively.

Citigroup Global

Markets Korea Securities Limited, Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc,

Seoul Branch and Korea Investment & Securities Co., Ltd. are the joint

global coordinators and underwriters. Other co-managers and underwriters taking

part in this global offering include NH Investment & Securities Co., Ltd.,

KB Securities Co., Ltd. and Samsung Securities Co., Ltd.