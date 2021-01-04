The MDRT Academy, a New Kind of Association, Now Available for Financial Professionals in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media

OutReach – 4 January 2021 – Financial professionals in Malaysia will now have access to

resources and guidance to help them in their careers as MDRT — a global,

premier association founded in 1927 for financial services professionals — is

broadening its support and reach with a new kind of association: the MDRT Academy. The Academy’s aim is to help financial advisors who want to

reach MDRT’s top-level qualification requirements.

Without

the right resources, succeeding in the financial services profession is

extremely challenging. In fact, according to LIMRA[1], a worldwide research, consulting and

professional development organisation, more than 80% of new professionals leave

the industry after just four years.

The

situation is made more difficult with the onset of COVID-19 and its far-reaching

impact across economies and livelihoods. MDRT created the MDRT Academy to help

change that, providing a borderless, digital support system for advisors around

the world.

Now

available to qualifying advisors in Malaysia, the MDRT Academy is a fully

digital association that provides its members with the resources they need to

learn best practices, sharpen and develop skills, increase their production and

achieve success.

Digital by design

While other industry organisations continue to adapt to the

virtual world, the MDRT Academy was built for it. All of its available resources

and community are accessed through a mobile application and website. The

concept was field-tested by financial advisors and corporate participants over

a three-year pilot phase. Throughout that time, beta members engaged with the

resources, provided feedback and helped shape new offerings.

“As a young financial advisor aspiring to get to the next level, the MDRT

Academy app was the perfect tool,” said Brandon Heckert, former MDRT Academy

member and current MDRT member. “It allowed me to keep track of my goals and

obtain the resources I needed to conduct my practice in a tech-focused world.”

Access to the best

MDRT understands that to help financial advisors grow, the MDRT

Academy’s offerings need to show them what it takes to succeed. The Academy

Assessment welcomes members and helps them better understand and identify their

strength and growth areas. Weekly Growth Plans then deliver personalised resources

based on the results.

MDRT Academy content, which includes articles, videos, podcast

episodes and Performance Guides, is all MDRT-original or MDRT-approved. The

content topics are broken up across four areas of focus that MDRT Academy has

identified as being key to success:

Marketing your practice

Advising your clients

Managing your business

Developing yourself

Academy members also gain access to MDRT members and other

industry leaders and can connect with them in the app’s community and during

monthly Webcasts.

Prioritised for performance

The MDRT Academy also offers goal-setting and performance-tracking

features. Members can choose from more than 100 personal and professional

goals, see what’s trending among their peers and industry leaders, and create

custom goals specific to their life and practice. Those who are at higher levels

of production can gain even more insights to fuel growth through an opportunity

to attend an MDRT meeting.

“I wish I had the MDRT Academy when I was first starting out,”

said MDRT President Ian Green, DipPFS. “There’s no doubt in my mind that it will

support financial advisors in Malaysia to improve their business faster and

become better at customer service sooner, especially during challenging times

like what we’re experiencing today. There’s no finer resource to gain a fast

track to MDRT qualification.”

Membership now open

The MDRT Academy is available to advisors who do not yet qualify for MDRT,

and reside in the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Jamaica,

Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, the United Kingdom and New Zealand. Today,

all Academy resources are in English, with language- and market-specific

offerings in development. Advisors can learn more about the MDRT Academy and apply

for membership at www.mdrtacademy.org.



[1]

LIMRA, 2018 Agent Production and Retention

About MDRT

Founded in 1927, Million

Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®,

is a global, independent association of more than 65,000 of the world’s leading

life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies

in 70 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional

professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service.

MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in

the life insurance and financial services business.

For more information on the MDRT Academy, please visit www.mdrtacademy.org. For more

information on MDRT, please visit www.mdrt.org.

To view the MDRT diversity, equity and inclusion statement, click here.