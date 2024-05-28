OPPO Teams Up with Global Brand Ambassador Kaká for Epic 2024 UEFA Champions League Final Celebrations
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 May 2024 – To celebrate this year’s UEFA Champions League Final and its second year as the Official Global Partner of the prestigious football competition, OPPO announced today that it will be bringing its latest flagship OPPO Find X7 Ultra to Wembley Stadium. The phone will be used by official UEFA Champions League photographers to capture inspirational moments on and off the pitch and share them with fans around the world. With OPPO smartphones, the non-stop excitement of football – whether captured through telephoto photography, portraits, or night scenes – becomes more than just a memory, but a collection of unforgettable moments to be shared with friends and family for years to come.