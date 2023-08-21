OctaFX organised charity events in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Nigeria for Eid al-Adha
During Eid al-Adha 2023, OctaFX partnered with local charities and individuals to distribute food and essential items in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Nigeria.KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 21 August 2023 – This year, to uphold the charitable spirit of Eid al-Adha, OctaFX distributed food and essential items to communities in need in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Nigeria, providing them with support and relief during the important religious holiday.
Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, holds significant cultural and religious importance for Muslims worldwide. The celebration brings communities together to share blessings and express gratitude through acts of charity and generosity. It is understanding the significance of this occasion that OctaFX decided to reach out to those in need and make a positive impact on their lives.
In Malaysia, OctaFX and its local partner Azeehan distributed the Qurbani meat of two cows in Kelantan. Azeehan and members of the local communities expressed their gratitude to OctaFX for sponsoring this charitable initiative and encouraging people in need during Eid al-Adha.