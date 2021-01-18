Experience a New, Smarter Way to Shop for Skincare with POND’S and Shopee

Chat, Snap, and Buy skincare products that best suit your needs with the Skin Advisor Live (SAL)

MANILA,

PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach – 18 January 2021 – It is no secret that more and more skincare

concerns have been noticed by Filipinas over the past few months. Continued

working from home, constant exposure to the blue light from our computer

screens and perpetual mask-wearing have all taken their toll on our precious faces.

Coupled with a saturated skincare market, it is getting more difficult, even

overwhelming, to find the best products for our personal skin needs. With these

unseemly neverending skincare concerns, POND’S has teamed up with Shopee, the

leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, to integrate its Skin

Advisor Live or SAL chatbot on the platform.

Research by

the POND’S Institute shows that common skincare issues in the Philippines, such

as dullness, dark spots, wrinkles, acne and oily skin, were intensified by prolonged mask wearing and

continued all-day exposure to our screens. The POND’S Institute predicts that many of these skincare issues will

persist in 2021, as those behaviours will continue to be mainstays of our

everyday lives in this “new normal.”

However, the good news

is, POND’S SAL can help identify the skin issues particular to each person. The

cutting-edge AI chatbot can diagnose key skin concerns based on an individual’s

selfie or uploaded photo, and expertly recommend products that will best suit

what it needs. All it takes is three easy steps: CHAT with SAL via the

Unilever store on the Shopee platform, SNAP a selfie, and BUY the personalized

regime recommendation based on the selfie analysis results. For

example, if a user has a high acne score, the Acne Clear facial foam will

be recommended as it fights 99% of germs. Users with a high wrinkle score will

be recommended the Age Miracle Day Cream, which has Vitamin B3 to offer strong

protection against blue light.

“Our goal is

to provide consumers with the most up-to-date and pioneering skincare

solutions,” said Rohit Bhasin, Global Brand Vice President, POND’S. “Our

research from the POND’S Institute helps inform our innovation so we are

continually updating our diverse range of products to cater to a variety of

skincare needs. POND’S SAL helps consumers on their skincare journey by

identifying their own skincare concerns and points them to products which may

be able to help — all from the comfort of their sofa. And with this

first-of-its-kind integration onto Shopee, this journey just got even easier,

smarter and more enjoyable, helping consumers from feeling overwhelmed by the

choice of skincare products online.”

“We’re

excited to be the first e-commerce platform to partner with a

globally-recognised beauty brand like POND’S, to offer consumers across

Southeast Asia easy access to personalised skincare solutions. Our insights

show that Shopee users spend time on our app interacting with brands through

features such as livestream and chat. SAL will be a bonus feature for them to

engage deeper with the brand and learn more about their skin, while enjoying

great product deals from POND’S,” said Ian Ho, Regional Managing Director,

Shopee.

The POND’S Super Brand Day on Shopee will run on 20th —

22nd January, featuring educational

content and exclusive promotions. For more information on trying out

POND’S SAL at Shopee, please visit here.

About POND’S

The POND’s

brand has transformed the face of beauty for over a century. From inventing

beauty essentials like the classic Cold Cream Cleanser to pioneering Smartone

Technology that works on every skin shade and innovating Micellar Water with

Vitamins, POND’S meets the skincare needs of women across the world. Its

transformative skincare solutions are backed by the expertise of the POND’s

Institute and have been trusted by women throughout history to help them be

their most beautiful selves.

About Shopee





Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast

Asia and Taiwan. It was launched in 7 markets in 2015 to connect consumers,

sellers, and businesses in the region.

Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience

that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. It offers a wide product

assortment, supported by integrated payments and logistics, as well as popular

entertainment features tailored for each market. Shopee is also a key

contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping

brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.

Shopee is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a leading

global consumer internet company. In addition to Shopee, Sea’s other core

businesses include its digital entertainment arm, Garena, and digital financial

services arm, SeaMoney. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and

small businesses with technology.