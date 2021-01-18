Experience a New, Smarter Way to Shop for Skincare with POND’S and Shopee
Chat, Snap, and Buy skincare products that best suit your needs with the Skin Advisor Live (SAL)
MANILA,
PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach – 18 January 2021 – It is no secret that more and more skincare
concerns have been noticed by Filipinas over the past few months. Continued
working from home, constant exposure to the blue light from our computer
screens and perpetual mask-wearing have all taken their toll on our precious faces.
Coupled with a saturated skincare market, it is getting more difficult, even
overwhelming, to find the best products for our personal skin needs. With these
unseemly neverending skincare concerns, POND’S has teamed up with Shopee, the
leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, to integrate its Skin
Advisor Live or SAL chatbot on the platform.
Research by
the POND’S Institute shows that common skincare issues in the Philippines, such
as dullness, dark spots, wrinkles, acne and oily skin, were intensified by prolonged mask wearing and
continued all-day exposure to our screens. The POND’S Institute predicts that many of these skincare issues will
persist in 2021, as those behaviours will continue to be mainstays of our
everyday lives in this “new normal.”
However, the good news
is, POND’S SAL can help identify the skin issues particular to each person. The
cutting-edge AI chatbot can diagnose key skin concerns based on an individual’s
selfie or uploaded photo, and expertly recommend products that will best suit
what it needs. All it takes is three easy steps: CHAT with SAL via the
Unilever store on the Shopee platform, SNAP a selfie, and BUY the personalized
regime recommendation based on the selfie analysis results. For
example, if a user has a high acne score, the Acne Clear facial foam will
be recommended as it fights 99% of germs. Users with a high wrinkle score will
be recommended the Age Miracle Day Cream, which has Vitamin B3 to offer strong
protection against blue light.
“Our goal is
to provide consumers with the most up-to-date and pioneering skincare
solutions,” said Rohit Bhasin, Global Brand Vice President, POND’S. “Our
research from the POND’S Institute helps inform our innovation so we are
continually updating our diverse range of products to cater to a variety of
skincare needs. POND’S SAL helps consumers on their skincare journey by
identifying their own skincare concerns and points them to products which may
be able to help — all from the comfort of their sofa. And with this
first-of-its-kind integration onto Shopee, this journey just got even easier,
smarter and more enjoyable, helping consumers from feeling overwhelmed by the
choice of skincare products online.”
“We’re
excited to be the first e-commerce platform to partner with a
globally-recognised beauty brand like POND’S, to offer consumers across
Southeast Asia easy access to personalised skincare solutions. Our insights
show that Shopee users spend time on our app interacting with brands through
features such as livestream and chat. SAL will be a bonus feature for them to
engage deeper with the brand and learn more about their skin, while enjoying
great product deals from POND’S,” said Ian Ho, Regional Managing Director,
Shopee.
The POND’S Super Brand Day on Shopee will run on 20th —
22nd January, featuring educational
content and exclusive promotions. For more information on trying out
POND’S SAL at Shopee, please visit here.
Download
the Shopee app for free on the App Store or Google Play Store.
About POND’S
The POND’s
brand has transformed the face of beauty for over a century. From inventing
beauty essentials like the classic Cold Cream Cleanser to pioneering Smartone
Technology that works on every skin shade and innovating Micellar Water with
Vitamins, POND’S meets the skincare needs of women across the world. Its
transformative skincare solutions are backed by the expertise of the POND’s
Institute and have been trusted by women throughout history to help them be
their most beautiful selves.
About Shopee
Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast
Asia and Taiwan. It was launched in 7 markets in 2015 to connect consumers,
sellers, and businesses in the region.
Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience
that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. It offers a wide product
assortment, supported by integrated payments and logistics, as well as popular
entertainment features tailored for each market. Shopee is also a key
contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping
brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.
Shopee is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a leading
global consumer internet company. In addition to Shopee, Sea’s other core
businesses include its digital entertainment arm, Garena, and digital financial
services arm, SeaMoney. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and
small businesses with technology.