Smithfield Divorce Hong Kong is increasing its team in anticipation of the surge in demand for family dispute solutions

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 January

2021 – In the midst of the global environmental turmoil and the epidemic in

2020, Smithfield has

become a trusted divorce firm in Hong Kong by handling civil disputes and

family cases of all sizes for a wide range of stakeholders in the community.

Demand for family dispute solutions

has increased dramatically as a result of the epidemic and the economic

climate. In spite of the recent turmoil in Hong Kong, Smithfield is moving

forward to expand and add more than 10 staff members to its team to enhance its

efficiency in the area of civil and family dispute resolution.

Smithfield founder Kennth Mak said,

“Firms must have the ability to be highly flexible and mobile, to mobilize

resources in the region quickly, and to develop new business plans in response

to changing market demands.”

Smithfield advocates a one-stop

solution and is committed to providing clients with the most effective and time-saving

approach to all possible solutions, while maintaining a high degree of

flexibility to tailor each case to the realities of each situation.

With more than a decade of

experience, the company has handled more than 6,000 successful cases, both civil

and family, putting clients first and providing them with the highest quality

of service.

Smithfield offers a high level of

competence in all areas of divorce procedure in Hong Kong, Hong Kong-China divorce, child custody, alimony and distribution of family assets

after divorce, utilizing diverse experience and knowledge of handling cases to

effectively handle matters and provide professional advice.