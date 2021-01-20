Cloud Comrade Recognised as Rising Star Partner of the Year at the 2020 Microsoft Singapore Partner of the Year Awards

First-ever “LEGO® TechnicTM – STEM A.I. concept store” presents an integrated online x offline retail concept on top of promoting STEM education

committed to promoting innovation and providing its customers with a

top-quality shopping experience, Sino Group is pioneering an integrated online

x offline retail concept through the “POP Gallery” at Olympian City. Launched

in collaboration with pop-up experience platform PopSquare, POP Gallery displays

a selection of trending products, methodically identified with the aid of big

data and artificial intelligence (A.I.) technologies. Customers can now enjoy a

seamless online x offline shopping experience, in which they get to first explore

products that are trending online in real life, before buying them online.

Olympian City teams up with world-renowned toy brand LEGO® on the first project at POP Gallery — the world’s first LEGO® TechnicTM — STEM A.I. concept store, which showcases LEGO® TechnicTM, identified by A.I. and big data technologies to be the brand’s most popular series among global consumers.

Customers can obtain exclusive offers by interacting with the 5 A.I. enabled pop kiosks at the LEGO® TechnicTM — STEM A.I. concept store @POP Gallery or engage in live games.

On 5 June 2020,

POP Gallery officially opened its doors and greeted customers with the first-ever

“LEGO®

TechnicTM — STEM

A.I.concept store” @POP Gallery.

Rolled out with household name LEGO®, the store features LEGO® TechnicTM,

top on the worldwide Trend Prediction list. While introducing an industry-leading

retail concept, the store features an array of LEGO® TechnicTM

sets and experiential workshops to promote STEM education.

Predicting global

trends and identifying coveted products with A.I. and big data

To help the Hong Kong public follow

global trends more closely, Olympian City and PopSquare join hands to present a

new retail concept at POP Gallery, where A.I. and real-time big data analytics

are applied. Not only can customers experience the most talked-about products

from around the world and stay informed of the latest trends like their global

counterparts, but the “Trend Prediction” function of POP Gallery also analyses online

brand data collected from some of the most used social media platforms and

online retail networks (e.g. Facebook, Instagram and Amazon) to predict

upcoming trends and identify brands and product categories popular among global

consumers. Eventually, unique, uncommon, hot-off-the-press products are brought

to POP Gallery so that Hong Kong consumers can join hipsters worldwide and stay

at the forefront of global trends.

World’s first LEGO®

TechnicTM — STEM A.I. concept store promotes STEM through play

The first brand brought to POP Gallery

is world-renowned toy brand LEGO®. Its LEGO® TechnicTM

series, identified by A.I. and big data technologies as the most popular of the

brand’s products among global consumers, is on display at the first-ever LEGO®

TechnicTM — STEM A.I. concept store from 5 June to 5 July

2020. Customers can try various LEGO® TechnicTM products and

enjoy a seamless online x offline shopping experience.

Featuring advanced, life-like models of

different sizes that can be built with individual parts like gearboxes,

pneumatic systems and motors, LEGO® TechnicTM is suitable

for both beginners and experienced builders. The series encourages users to

acquire STEM skills through play, which corresponds to Olympian City’s mission

to promote STEM education. To facilitate interaction and further learning of

STEM knowledge including mechanical movement, LEGO® TechnicTM

STEM workshops will be held at the concept store every Saturday and Sunday while

the store is open.

Enjoy a new

shopping experience at POP Gallery and get exclusive offers

In addition to the workshops, customers

can interact with the 5 A.I. enabled pop-up kiosks at POP Gallery or take part

in live games to obtain special offers, such as a 10% discount on LEGO®

TechnicTM and selected LEGO® STEM products at Toys”R”Us located

at Olympian City 3.

Following the collaboration with LEGO®,

POP Gallery will continue to glean big data on local and global brands both

online and offline using A.I., and introduce new products from around the world

to the kiosks. Items to be rolled out in July include green products, practical

designs, tasteful, convenient lifestyle products and wholesome games for

children. After viewing and trying a product in person, customers can scan the

QR code at the kiosk to receive a link, through which they can place an order

and arrange for home delivery with their smart devices. They can also input

their phone number on the kiosk touchscreen to get the link via SMS.

Details of the activities:

Olympian

City POP Gallery: LEGO®

TechnicTM — STEM A.I. concept store Date 5 June

to 5 July 2020 Opening

hours 10am

to 9pm Venue Event

Hall, G/F, Olympian City 2 Enquiries 2740

4108

LEGO® TechnicTM STEM workshops Date Every

Saturday and Sunday between 6 June and 5 July 2020 Age requirement 6 years old or above Time 2pm to 6pm Venue Event

Hall, G/F, Olympian City 2 (at POP Gallery) Details Mission 1: Understanding gears and LEGO®

TechnicTM Experiment with LEGO® TechnicTM parts to acquire basic STEM

skills and learn how to create a transport vehicle using these parts. Mission 2: Power Functions Control a LEGO® TechnicTM vehicle with a remote

control via Bluetooth and learn the STEM theories behind remote controls.

About Olympian City

Located at the heart of the “Golden

Circle”, Olympian City is a premier shopping destination in West Kowloon. Comprising

800,000 square feet of retail space, it is home to more than 280 shops. The

over 40 restaurants serve a wide array of Western and Asian cuisines, with an

al fresco setting for diners to savour delicacies from around the globe. Meanwhile,

an impressive range of stores from renowned brands in fashion, beauty, sports,

healthcare and kids’ products are there to meet the needs of customers who are

in pursuit of good taste.

In addition to regular events and promotional campaigns, Olympian City engages

customers with the Olympian Kids programme and S+ REWARDS loyalty

programme. It is also the first shopping mall to introduce a STEM lab. The interactive

lab, called OC STEM Lab, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that

cater to the evolving needs of a sophisticated young audience. A wide spectrum

of tailored activities and workshops is offered to unleash their potential,

widen their horizons and spark their creativity, and engage the community in

building a better future through technology.

About PopSquare

PopSquare is a pop-up experience

platform whose objective is to elevate the customer experience by creating an

unmanned, stress-free product experience through A.I. technologies. Striving to

promote a new retail concept, PopSquare uses big data technologies to source

trending products from across the world. 5G technology is used for video calls so

that designers and innovators can easily set up and run their popup

stores simultaneously across different locations. By taking advantage of the

latest big data, computer vision, sensor fusion and machine learning

technologies, PopSquare helps to save up to 90% of effort and time than before.

By connecting online and offline systems, complemented by interactive games,

PopSquare makes it possible to “experience first, buy after” and wait for delivery

in the comfort of one’s home. In the future, PopSquare will continue to innovate

and provide PopSquare kiosks to brands around the world and help them present

the latest products to their customers.





About LEGO®

LEGO® was founded by Ole Kirk

Kristiansen, an outstanding carpenter. In 1932, he began to produce and sell

toys in Billund, Denmark, precipitating the birth of LEGO®.

Kristiansen and his son had been keen to systemise play and develop toys with

unlimited possibilities that would allow children to unleash their creativity

and imagination. In the 1950s, the plastic LEGO® brick finally came

into light, and the motto“only the best is good enough” together

with the mission “build the builders of tomorrow” became the guiding lights of

the company. LEGO® took the world by storm and since then has been

providing toys, memories and learning materials to children in over 130

countries.

LEGO® and the LEGO® logo are the

trademarks of the LEGO® Group. © 2020 The LEGO® Group.