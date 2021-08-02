7-Eleven launches exclusive Durian Snowskin Mooncakes – perfect for gifting family and friends this season!

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 August 2021 – 7-Eleven’s crowd-favourite Durian Snowskin Mooncakes are BACK after a complete sell-out last year! Start your Mid-Autumn or Mooncake festival preparations early – simply pre-order these 7-Eleven Durian Snowskin Mooncakes at participating 7-Eleven stores island wide, available now until 18 September 2021. Encased in a premium box and a matching cooler bag to keep your mooncakes fresh, these will make the perfect gift for your family and friends!









100% Pure Durian Indulgence

These exquisite mooncakes are encased in soft, smooth snowskin and boast a 100% durian filling without added sugar, preservatives, or cream. Enjoy pure durian deliciousness in each bite!

Fans of the “king of fruits” are in for a decadent treat! 7-Eleven Durian Snowskin Mooncakes are available in two crowd-pleasing varieties:

Mao Shan Wang Mooncakes (4pcs, U.P. $70) – these mooncakes are filled with what is arguably the most popular durian variety, famous for its rich and creamy texture and signature bittersweet taste.

D24 Mooncakes (4pcs, U.P. $65) – Just as moreish yet with a slightly milder aftertaste, perfect for those who prefer a more subtle aroma.

Can’t decide? Get the best of both worlds with our Assorted Flavours Mooncakes (4 pcs, U.P. $70) consisting two of each flavour.

You can also be sure of the quality and freshness of these mooncakes. Each mooncake undergoes High Pressure Processing, a cold pasteurisation technique and freezing process that preserves the durian’s fragrant and creamy taste and texture. These mooncakes are also halal-certified.

Enjoy $10 off along with your mooncakes pre-order!

Ordering your mooncakes could not be easier. Simply pre-order them from 2 August to 18 September 2021 with collection available at these selected 48 participating stores. What’s more, enjoy $10 off our Assorted Flavours Mooncakes (4pcs) with purchase of Mao Shan Wang Mooncakes (4pcs) or D24 Mooncakes (4pcs)!

For more detail on the promotion and pricing, please refer to this summary table:

Product RSP Promotion Promo Period Mao Shan Wang Mooncakes (4pcs) $70 Enjoy $10 off Assorted Flavours Mooncakes (4pcs) with purchase of Mao Shan Wang Mooncakes (4pcs) or D24 Mooncakes (4pcs) 2 Aug – 18 Sep 2021 D24 Mooncakes (4pcs) $65 Assorted Flavours Mooncakes (4pcs): Mao Shan Wang Mooncakes (2pcs), D24 Mooncakes (2pcs) $70

Further promotions and updates can be found on the 7-Eleven Singapore Facebook page so stay tuned!

