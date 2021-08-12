Greater Bay Area commercial real estate market turns vibrant

Forecast total transaction volume to exceed RMB50 billion in 2021 Investors eye on tier 2, 3 cities with appetite for Industrial logistics, cold chain, data centers

Transaction volume in Guangzhou and Shenzhen exceeds RMB50 billion for four consecutive years, forecast similar volume for 2021 while transactions extend to tier 2 cities in the region.

Foreign investors increase investment in the Greater Bay Area especially low value assets in Southern China for geo-strategic asset allocation.

Though transactions are still dominated by traditional industries, the mature transport network favours the development of new property types, with industrial logistics, cold chain, and data centers preferred by investors.





Photo captions:

Photo 1: Mr. Alva To, Cushman & Wakefield’s Vice President, Greater China(Left), and Ms. Queeny So, Cushman & Wakefield’s Executive Director, Capital Markets, China (Right)

