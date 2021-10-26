Celebrating Graduates of the 11th Citi-HKCSS Community Intern Program

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 26 October 2021 – The 2021 Citi-Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS) Community Intern Program (CIP) has come to a successful completion, marking 11 years since this unique cross-sector partnership began. The Recognition Ceremony shone a spotlight on the interns’ achievements, acknowledging their efforts and contribution to community affairs and their hard work in putting in at least 160 hours of work experience and 20 hours of in-depth training with Hong Kong’s non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Over the past 11 years, CIP has nurtured Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) knowhow in 848 leaders of tomorrow.

Officiating at the recognition ceremony were Mr. Edward Yau, GBS, JP, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Hong Kong SAR Government; Ms. Angel Ng, Chief Executive Officer, Citi Hong Kong and Macau; and Mr. Chua Hoi Wai, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Council of Social Service.

Sponsored by Citi and co-organized with HKCSS, the program is the first-of-its-kind cross-sector collaboration between academia, business and NGO sector and offers a unique opportunity to students majoring in business studies to contribute their knowledge and expertise to NGOs and help them build capacity. The aim is to cultivate the concept of CSR in the students and provide them with a broadened understanding of the needs of the community.

The program gives future business leaders the chance to work with local NGOs to tackle problems within the Hong Kong community. This summer, 78 business school students from 9 local universities were selected and placed into 40 different NGOs, allowing them to put the knowledge they have gained at university to practical use.





At the ceremony, Ms. Angel Ng, Chief Executive Officer, Citi Hong Kong and Macau, said: “We at Citi are happy to have supported this great program for over a decade. Young people are our future leading Hong Kong to become a better place in which to live and work. It is increasingly important to empower our future leaders with the concept of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and a broadened understanding of the community and social needs. I hope the students will treasure this valuable experience and learn from the insights gained during their internships, and that they will continue the concept of CSR wherever their careers take them.”





Mr. Chua Hoi Wai, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Council of Social Service, added: “The program has been devoted to nurturing future business leaders with opportunities for understanding and practicing Corporate Social Responsibility. They can get a grasp of various social issues and the actual needs of the placement organizations. In view of the new normal and growing importance of big data, I am delighted to know that the student interns did not only apply their market acumen but also applied their knowledge of business information to assist the works of the NGOs. I would like to express my gratitude towards all partners again for supporting the program for 11 years and hope that more students will unleash their potential and contribute to the community.





Five participants were given the “Grand Award for Excellence” in recognition of their outstanding performance during the internships. They were Li Hoi Wan from the City University of Hong Kong and Tsoi Ka Wai from the University of Hong Kong who interned at Kids4Kids; and Chui Shing Hang from the Hong Kong Metropolitan University, Mak Chun Wai from the Hang Seng University of Hong Kong and Yim Sheung Ching from the City University of Hong Kong who interned at The Society for Truth and Light.





Grand Awardee Chui Shing Hang of Hong Kong Metropolitan University said, “During my internship at The Society for Truth and Light, I was responsible for animation production and educational board game design, and I assisted in organizing a seminar. CIP offered me the chance to apply my business knowledge in the operation of a NGO and gain a deeper understanding of the community. I made plenty of breakthroughs and I sincerely hope that I can utilize my business profession to contribute to society.”





The 78 interns served various community groups, including low-income families, the elderly and persons with disabilities, as well as helping with environmental conservation. They provided strategic and operational assistance to the NGOs in areas including network and brand-building, fundraising, social business strategies, operations and community service support. During the program, the interns received 20 hours of in-depth training in NGO operations and pressing community issues such as the poverty gap, the ageing population and environmental concerns. They attended seminars on CSR and cross-sector partnerships, visited non-profit and social enterprises, and were given opportunities to interact with various underprivileged groups.





Photos

1. Photo 1

Mr. Chua Hoi Wai (first row 5th from left), Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS), Mr. Edward Yau (first row 6th from left), GBS, JP, the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, HKSAR Government, Ms. Angel Ng (first row 7th from left), Chief Executive Officer, Citi Hong Kong and Macau with Citi executives, representatives of business schools from Hong Kong universities, representatives from placement NGOs, and interns.

2. Photo 2

Ms. Angel Ng, Chief Executive Officer, Citi Hong Kong and Macau, praises the achievements and contribution of the student interns in her opening remarks during the Recognition Ceremony.

3. Photo 3

Mr. Edward Yau (3rd from right), GBS, JP, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Hong Kong SAR Government, and Ms. Angel Ng (3rd from left), Chief Executive Officer, Citi Hong Kong and Macau, pictured with the students who won the “Grand Award for Excellence” and representatives of the NGOs.





