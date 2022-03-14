AYOXXA receives fresh capital for commercial growth in Europe, US and Asia led by Prosnav Capital

Financing round led by Prosnav Capital, a strategic international investor based in Luxembourg and Hong Kong, and supported by investment from a group of continuing shareholders

Financing accelerates the company’s development into a global leader in proteomics and provides direct access to Asian market opened through broad network of Prosnav Capital

New management team appointed to drive aggressive growth, brings extensive international industry expertise: new CEO, Dr. Albrecht Läufer is joined by Markus Fehr as designated co-CEO

COLOGNE, GERMANY – EQS Newswire – 14 March 2022 –, active in the development of multiplex protein analysis assays for drug discovery and translational research, today announced the successful closing of a financing round which will provide runway for the coming 3 – 5 years. The round was led by Hong Kong-based strategic investor, Prosnav Capital, who will provide AYOXXA access to the Asian market with a broad regional network. Besides Prosnav, a group of existing shareholders participated in the financing.The funds will be used to drive the global commercialization of AYOXXA’s LUNARIS(TM) platform. The platform is designed to generate high-quality proteomics data using smallest-volume samples. It enables fully scalable quantitative validation of disease-relevant biomarkers and allows for translational research from laboratory to clinic, from mouse model to human, from data to treatment or vaccine.“We are proud to have attracted Prosnav Capital as a shareholder. Prosnav provides the company with a solid perspective, not only in terms of funding, but also with their valuable relationships and experience, especially in Asia,” said. “With our LUNARIS(TM) platform, AYOXXA is well positioned to enter the commercial growth phase.”“We are honored to lead a group of highly regarded life science investors in supporting AYOXXA at this crucial point in the company’s history,” said. “This is our strategically important investment into the healthcare sector; we are excited by the potential of the LUNARIS(TM) technology to support development of better treatments and vaccines. We will help to establish AYOXXA as a global leader in proteomics”.“AYOXXA is now well positioned to successfully expand into the Asian market, where nearly half of the more than 600 studies with CAR-T cell therapies are being conducted by utilizing its experience gained through use of the LUNARIS(TM) platform at 1tier medical institutions in Europe and the US,” said new designated Co-CEO and“Prosnav Capital has recognized the potential of AYOXXA to continue to innovate, particularly for the use of proteomic tools in clinical settings, as well as provide the financial stability to expand the commercial capability of the company. I was pleased to have the support of the leading investors in AYOXXA throughout the financing process and encouraged that several shareholders continue as investors in the company alongside the lead investment of Prosnav Capital,” saidContinuing investors led by Wellington Partners and NRW.Bank include b-to-v Partners S.à.r.l.; Rainer Christine Asset Management GmbH.; Equivation-Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH; Roland Oetker Family Office; Riesner Verwaltungs GmbH, the two Co-Founders of AYOXXA and several other private investors.As part of the financing transaction, it was agreed that previous Managing Directors will continue to serve the company in new capacities. Rodney Turner (CEO) will advise AYOXXA in the US market, and Dr. Markus Zumbansen (CTO) will continue to serve the company as a CSO and CTO. The new CEO, Dr. Albrecht Läufer, and designated co-CEO Markus Fehr will drive AYOXXA’s accelerated commercial growth.Dr. Läufer joins AYOXXA bringing more than 35 years of experience from international leadership positions in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries and from vaccines development to the company. Mr. Fehr is an expert on the Chinese healthcare market and will retain his position as China representative of the GHA – German Health Alliance, in addition to his role at AYOXXA.

About Prosnav Capital

Prosnav Capital manages over $1 billion in committed capital through its multi-asset class platform, which includes private equity, real estate, structured investments and finance, and asset management. Prosnav has carefully selected high quality fund investment opportunities from around the world and offered them to high-net-worth clients. At the same time, the company actively explores direct and co-investment opportunities. In addition, the company provides comprehensive value-added services throughout the investment cycle, from fundraising inception to investment, post-investment management and exit. In addition to its Luxembourg fund office, which serves as a hub for the EU, Prosnav has offices in key financial centers, including Germany, Switzerland, Canada, the UK (advisory services at the StepStone office), Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong and China. Prosnav employs over 70 people worldwide.



About AYOXXA

AYOXXA Biosystems GmbH, originally a Startup of the National University of Singapore, is an international life science company based in Cologne (Germany) with an office in the USA. AYOXXA enables its customers and partners to utilize its reliable and optimized platform technology to fuel breakthroughs in all areas of life science research and to enhance success in translational science.

With LUNARIS(TM), its proprietary beads-on-a-chip multiplexing platform for advanced protein analysis, the Company is paving the way for translating knowledge generated in a laboratory environment through clinical studies in support of basic biology and drug development. With its advantages in terms of quality, flexibility, robustness and efficiency, LUNARIS(TM) enables fully scalable quantitative validation of biomarkers in minute amounts of biological samples. AYOXXA is commercializing a growing portfolio of standardized ready-to-use biomarker assays, with a focus on the biology of inflammation and immune response.

