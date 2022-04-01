OGDCL corruption reference: One jailed, another acquitted

KARACHI: An accountability court in Karachi Friday sentenced a suspect to four years in prison and acquitted another in the corruption reference of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL).

The court sentenced accused Shafiq Soomro to four years in prison, and, it acquitted OGDCL Technical Officer Latif in the corruption reference.

Hussain Bakhsh Narejo, another accused in the OGDCL corruption reference, was still a fugitive as per the court orders.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Narejo had been admitted to Jinnah Hospital in 2017 for treatment from where he managed to escape and was declared fugitive by court.

“He [Narejo] is the main accused in the OGDCL reference,” NAB said.

