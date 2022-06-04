Awami Workers Party demo against inflation due to adopting policies of imperialists

HYDERABAD: Awami Workers Party held a protest demonstration in front of the press club here against price hikes and what they called as influence and policies of imperialist countries on Pakistan.

Addressing the gathering Darya Khan Chandio, Mubarak Jatoi comrade Javed Rajper said in our country only the faces of rulers are changed otherwise the policies of imperialist countries, IMF and World Bank continue which means that real rulers of the country happen to be IMF and World Bank.

They alleged that elected rulers of our country were, in fact, the servants of imperialism. They said during the last 75 years every ruler who has come to power has fulfilled the demands of international imperialists instead of the people.

They said coming into power in 2018 Imran Khan sold government institutions under the orders of IMF and then handed the state bank to them. This caused a tempest of inflation and unemployment which made it difficult for life of the common man.

But the government of Shahbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari broke all records of Imran Niazi in one week and within one week all consumer items petrol, cooking oil, drugs, and even vegetable prices were skyrocketing. They demanded to discard the agreement with IMF imposing taxes on the rich and also cutting the defense budget bringing the prices of consumer items to reach the common man.

