PFA seals production unit of falooda shop in Iqbal Town

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has shut down an outlet of a famous falooda chain in Iqbal Town over violations of the provincial food law.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said that the food safety team took action against the production unit of falooda shop due to poor cleanliness arrangements, an abundance of insects, the presence of flies and cockroaches in the kitchen area.

He said that the raiding team also witnessed usage of dirty vessels, improper drainage system, stagnant water and cobwebs in the production area. Apart from that, workers of the unit did not have medical and training certificates.

DG PFA said that inferior quality falooda was to be supplied to all other branches of the shop across the city. He said that the use of substandard and contaminated food cause health problems for consumers. The provincial food regulatory body will close all those food businesses involved in the preparation of unhygienic and adulterated food, he said.

He further said that the food authority had been carrying out continuous operations daily to ensure the provision of quality food across the province. He further said the utmost priority of the authority is to ensure the implementation of PFA law at any cost.

