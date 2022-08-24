Sindh devastated under heavy rains while Chief Minister busy in photo sessions: SAF

HYDERABAD: Sindh Awami Forum has said Sindh has suffered under unparallel heavy rains since July 4, 2022, which has caused the death of more than 100 persons while 5,000 were injured under the collapse of thousands of houses but Chief Minister Sindh was busy in photo sessions.

While addressing a news conference at the press club here Monday, Habib Jatoi president of Sindh Awami Forum accompanied by other party leaders Anwer Hajano, Dr. Hassan Laghari, Mashooq Ali Abro, and Dr. Amrishi Thakur called ruling Pakistan People’s Party Chief Asif Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister as kings of corruption and said Chief Minister Murad Shah, though on a tour of adversely affected districts of the province has done little for badly affected people of the province instead he was feeling proud on photo sessions only.

They said thousands of people were dying of hunger including elders and children but the Sindh government instead of providing financial and ration help announced Rs.25000 per house so also through corrupt bureaucracy which was equal to putting salt on the wounds of affected people. They demanded direct financial aid to affected people including Rs.1 million for the family of a dead and Rs. 5 lacs for every injured person. The aid must be given to them through NIC and not through any officer. They also demanded payment of Rs. 1 million for the complete collapse of a house and Rs. 5 lacs for the damaged house.

They demanded Sindh be declared calamity hit and concession in land revenue, taxes, bank loans, and electric bills. They announced to take out a rally against the rulers of Sindh on 29 August 2022 which will march from Gul Center to the press club. They made an appeal to all enlightened people to join their rally.

