Soomra community continues protest on 22nd day for arrest of killers of Usman Soomro

HYDERABAD: Soomra community of Qasimabad held a protest demonstration on 22nd day against Mukhtiarkar (revenue department officer) Majid Khaskheli and his brother Wajid Khaskheli demanding their arrest and also release of their 16 persons of their community who were in central jail Hyderabad since last many months under the fake case. The protest demonstration held in front of the press club here was led by Haroon Soomro, Rashid Soomro, and Ahmed Soomro. Later they also observed a token hunger strike.

They alleged that Usman Soomro was killed by Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad (district Hyderabad) Majid Khaskheli and his brother Wajid Khaskheli on 15 October 2021 but since then the killers have not been arrested and instead 16 persons of Soomra Community were arrested only for demanding justice who were still imprisoned in central jail Hyderabad.

They told The Lahore Times that they have no faith on the investigation officer (SHO) of Nasim Nagar police station and demanded another honest officer to investigate the matter. They demanded to release 16 persons of Soomra community from jail and arrest Mukhtiarkar Majid and his brother Wajid Khaskheli to provide them justice.

