Sharjeel Memon visits relief camps to verify provision of flood aid to affected people

HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit and Focal Person for Rain Emergency in Hyderabad Sharjeel Inam Memon visits different flood relief camps in Hyderabad (rural) and inquired affected people about facilities being provided to them.

During visiting camps established in Government Schools of Hyder Shah Abri, Sawan Khan Gopang, Sukhyo Dahri, Haji Ali Nawaz Gopang, Sindh Information Minister assured affected people to provide all possible facilities and those whose houses had collapsed, the Sindh government will redress. He said that affected people were being given Rs 25000/- under Benazir Income Support Programme BISP centers had been established in Tando Jam and affected people who were registered

in the Benazir Income Support Programme would be registered.



He also visited the tent city set up in Tando Jam Agriculture University where Assistant Commissioner Taluka Hyderabad (Rural) Surhan Ejaz Abro briefed him.



At this occasion talking to the media, the Sindh Information Minister said that 64 relief camps had been established in Hyderabad and he personally visiting all the relief camps in Hyderabad. He said that many houses in rural areas had collapsed due to heavy rain while survey of these damages was being conducted by the Revenue Department. He said that directives had been issued to the Education Department for the registration of the rain-affected people in the camps and medical teams were also being sent to relief camps to provide treatment facilities to affected people.

