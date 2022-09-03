DG PFA visits LMPC, appreciates PAMCO

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Shoiab Khan Jadoon on Friday appreciated the Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company (PAMCO) for providing state of the art meat processing facility to the citizens including butchers.

He also appreciated PAMCO for using the latest semi-automatic meat processing plant, providing blast freezing and cold storage facility, and compliance with Halal & Food Safety Standards.

He expressed these views while visiting the Lahore Meat Processing Complex (LMPC) of PAMCO at Shahpur Kanjra. He visited the different sections of the abattoir and cold stores as well as witnessed the slaughtering process.

DG PFA said that the food authority has been accelerating the activities against illegal slaughterhouses across Punjab to ensure the provision of hygienic meat. He further said that the competent authority has not only been closing down illegal abattoirs but also lodging FIRs against the violators.

The administration of Lahore Meat Processing Complex said that only healthy animals were slaughtered after complete examination by veterinary doctors. The administration further said they are taking action against illicit slaughterhouses to control the sale of sick and emaciated animal meat.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION