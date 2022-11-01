De Beers Group: New Research Highlights Key Trends Shaping How Younger Generations Perceive, Research and Buy Diamonds

Ethical assurances, branded offerings, ‘phygital’ retail and Web3 experiences will define the new diamond world
LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – 1 November 2022 – Ethical assurances, ‘phygital’ retail strategies, branded offerings and Web3 experiences are key trends shaping how diamond consumers – in particular Gen Z – perceive and engage with diamond jewellery, according to new research published today by De Beers Group in the 2022 Diamond Insight Report, titled A new diamond world: bringing trusted brands to new generations in a digital age.