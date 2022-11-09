OctaFX launches CFD trading on stocks By Media OutReach Published: November 9, 2022 KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 9 November 2022 – OctaFX launches CFD trading on stocks with an impressive offering of 150 individual stocks of major world companies. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) MORE FROM THIS SECTION Kearney Opens Manila Office to Capture Growth Opportunities in the Philippines 36% of women in Australia felt marginalised in the workplace because of gender: Michael Page Hong Kong Ming De Association had released the result of “Ten Outstanding University Students Selection 2022” 41st FIABCI Global Leadership Summit Grasping Global Real Estate Movements on Dec. 6 Schneider Electric calls to embrace digitization to accelerate sustainability and efficiency Asia Pacific social entrepreneurs call for stronger financial systems to better address climate risks Okta Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Access Management for Sixth Consecutive Year American Express Appoints Marlin Brown as Singapore Country Manager KLEVV Launches New 5600MT/s DDR5 Standard Desktop/Laptop Memory Dorsett Wanchai Proud to be Appointed “the Official Hotel Partner” of the Long-awaited Hong Kong Squash Open 2022 Follow @lhrtimes on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook Previous article41st FIABCI Global Leadership Summit Grasping Global Real Estate Movements on Dec. 6 You may also like November 9, 2022 Kearney Opens Manila Office to Capture Growth Opportunities in the Philippines November 9, 2022 36% of women in Australia felt marginalised in the workplace because of gender: Michael Page November 9, 2022 Hong Kong Ming De Association had released the result of “Ten Outstanding University Students Selection 2022” November 8, 2022 41st FIABCI Global Leadership Summit Grasping Global Real Estate Movements on Dec. 6 November 8, 2022 Schneider Electric calls to embrace digitization to accelerate sustainability and efficiency November 8, 2022 Asia Pacific social entrepreneurs call for stronger financial systems to better address climate risks Comments are closed.