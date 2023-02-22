OPPO Launches Find N2 Flip Globally Marking A New Benchmark for Flip Phones
- OPPO Find N2 Flip announced for global markets
- Find N2 Flip combines a revolutionary vertical cover screen – the largest of its kind, with a long-lasting, fast-charging battery and a host of flagship experiences
LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – 22 February 2023 – OPPO, the world’s leading smart device brand, today announced the global availability of its Find N2 Flip. Combining the largest cover screen of its kind with day-long battery life and SUPERVOOC flash charging, Find N2 Flip takes foldables from the fringes to the forefront in a compact, sleek, awesome way.