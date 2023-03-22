ECOVACS Group Showcases Premium Lifestyle with Innovative Technologies at China’s Machinery Electronics Show in Singapore
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 March 2023 – ECOVACS Group, the world’s leading manufacturer of service robotics and smart household appliances, has brought its two brands, ECOVACS ROBOTICS and TINECO, to the 2023 China’s Machinery and Electronics Show. To be held at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre from March 22 to 24, the 3-day expo is a joint initiative by the China Chamber of Commerce for Import & Export of Machinery & Electronic Products (CCCME) and the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce, designed to provide opportunities to further strengthen China-Singapore trade relations.