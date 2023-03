SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 March 2023 – BingX, one of the leading crypto exchanges, is thrilled to introduce its Arbitrum Carnival , an exciting event designed for traders of all levels. From March 23rd to March 31st, the carnival will feature three amazing events: Abritrum Listing Carnival, Arbitrum Grid Trading Week, and Arbitrum Futures Trading Week, which offer various rewards and prizes.